“Hey Stephen Curry, I’m gonna drop fiddy on you!”: Wolves’ Anthony Edwards tried to warn the Warriors’ MVP about his big night in the loss last night

Wolves’ Anthony Edwards tells Stephen Curry he’d drop 50, records new career-high 48 points, as the Warriors beat the Wolves

The Golden State Warriors continue staying golden at home. They are on a 6-win streak, ever since that loss against the Grizzlies. Dubs now have one game left on their homestand and would like to go on their road trip with another win. The Warriors are leading the league with their 10-1 record.

Last night, they took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-110. After an impressive 2nd quarter to break away, the Wolves caught up in the third frame. However, Andrew Wiggins had different plans. He scored a season-high 35 points to lead the Dubs to their 10th win. Stephen Curry had 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Wolves’ Anthony Edwards had a huge night. He recorded a career-high 48 points, along with 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. During the game, ANT tried to intimidate Stephen Curry by giving a 50-burger threat.

Anthony Edwards tried to threaten Stephen Curry with a 50-piece

Coming into the game, the Wolves were worried that Stephen Curry found his rhythm again. Just before last night’s game, Curry had torched Trae Young and the Hawks for the season’s first 50-burger. Lucky for them, Curry had a quiet night. Instead, it was Andrew Wiggins who erupted against his former team.

Anthony Edwards was brilliant last night, The 2nd year forward was high on confidence in the final frame, as he just got to 40-points. He took that opportunity to find Steph Curry and warn him of a 50-point game he was feeling.

Even though ANT fell short by 2 points, his work there was impressive. Unfortunately for him, his intimidation did not work against Stephen Curry, who has faced every kind of matchup possible in the current NBA. Edwards, who finished 2nd for ROTY last year, has continued to impress this season as well. If he keeps up with his learning curve, we sure have a new superstar in the making.