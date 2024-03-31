“Him Even Be Knowing Who I Am”: ScHoolboy Q Gets Candid on LeBron James Appreciating His Music

Rapper ScHoolboy Q recently had his fanboy moment with LeBron James. Q released his studio album Blue Lips a few weeks ago and is currently riding the wave of its success. The highlight of his recent success came when LeBron responded to his post on X and listed out his three favorite tracks from the album. During a recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, the 37-year-old talked about how he felt after the LeBron co-sign.

ScHoolboy Q admitted that he was just blown away by the fact that LeBron knows who he is. For Q, despite all his success, it’s still a thrill to know that the people he idolizes and respects acknowledge him and his work as well. So, when he was asked about how he felt about the LeBron response, he said, “Man, it’s fuc*in Bron, sh*t. That mother**cker is one of the greatest. Just him acknowledging you, that’s all you need…Him even be knowing who I am, I be like what the fu*k.”

While Q was floored by LeBron’s acknowledgement, the Lakers superstar made a real effort to let him know that he respects his work.

After dropping the album, Q took to his X account to ask his fans how they feel about his new record and which songs have been their favorites so far. Even though thousands of fans responded to his post, the highlight of it was when LeBron listed out his favorite songs. The California rapper was also amazed by the fact that LeBron had capitalized the ‘h’ in oHio, something that is a recurring theme in his work. It is also noticeable in the way he writes his name, ScHoolboy Q.

LeBron James’ favorite songs from Blue Lips

Q was just happy responding to his fans who were commenting their favorite tracks from his album. Amidst all of that, LeBron decided to slip in his word of appreciation and list out his favorite tracks. He posted, “Blueslides, oHio & Time killers so far. Still it. Too many tracks G. .”

As he said during the podcast, that was the validation of the highest standard for Q. The rapper responded back by congratulating LeBron for crossing the 40k-point mark in the NBA. He wrote, “My goat crossed 40k & STILL banging BLUE LIPS ✊✊✊ crazy & congrats.” Blue Lips is the sixth studio album from Q and going by the way he rapped on this project, there’s a lot more to come from the 37-year-old.