“Be Careful What You Wish For”: Paul George Reflects on Anthony Edwards Trash-Talking Kevin Durant

Apr 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shares words with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) after fouling him in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NBA playoffs are still in its nascent stage but have delivered some incredible moments. From Jamal Murray’s jaw-dropping game-winner against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 to Tyler Herro leading the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat to a shock win in Boston to the New York Knicks’ unforgettable comeback against the Philadelphia 76ers, the playoffs have been firing on all cylinders. But the unquestionable standout moment so far was Anthony Edwards pummelling the Phoenix Suns before talking some serious smack to Kevin Durant.

The Minnesota Timberwolves young guard calling the Suns’ superstar “old” left everyone shellshocked, including Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George. While discussing Edwards’ diss on his show Podcast P, the veteran forward fired a warning, saying,

“Let’s keep it real. We are old! (laughs) But you know, we are all gonna get old. Anthony Edwards gonna have his time. So be careful what you wish for.”

George quickly pivoted to Edwards’ comments in the post-game press conference where the player praised Durant and called him his GOAT. The Clippers superstar lauded the young guard for keeping the trash-talking on the court and showing the Suns superstar the respect and admiration he deserves while they are off it.

George added that younger players like Edwards challenging the league’s old guard of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Durant and himself keep their competitive spirit alive and fuel the fire within them to keep playing at an elite level.

Indeed, the league is witnessing a slow change of the guard where the players George named are approaching their twilight years, while young stars like Edwards, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama are taking over the mantle. It’s a natural progression that happens over time. But as George mentioned, the old guard won’t surrender their throne without a fight. The younger generation will have to take it by force like Edwards seems to be doing with Durant at the moment.

Paul George claims Anthony Edwards is undermining himself

Anthony Edwards is not a man short on confidence. During an interview with ESPN host Mallika Andrews and former NBA star Austin Rivers, the latter once suggested that the Minnesota Timberwolves star would be the best player in the league in two or three years, and the young guard simply responded with an affirmative.

Paul George disagrees with that prediction. Discussing the comment on Podcast P, the veteran said,

“I heard [Anthony Edwards] say he’ll be the face of the league in about two-three years. I think [it’ll be] maybe less than that. I just love his approach. I love his tenacity. He challenging peers at his age now and he’s going at veterans that’s been 10-plus years in the game.”

George has already earmarked Edwards as the NBA’s face-in-waiting but has also challenged him to shorten the timeline he’s set for himself to achieve that distinction. As his trash-talking to Durant evidenced, the Timberwolves star just loves a challenge and George’s words will only fuel his desire to become the league’s best player quicker than he envisioned.