“His Formal Romper is Hideous”: Russell Westbrook and Wife Nina Make Huge Fashion Blunder in Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party

Russell Westbrook has always been on the cutting edge of fashion. A savant of style, he has never looked like he was out of place in the world of haute couture fashion. Until now. His latest is quite possibly disastrous for his brand. NBA Twitter did not hold back.

It is not often that we see someone like Westbrook, whose sense of fashion and style is quite literally avant-garde, make such a blunder.

Of course, the world took notice. The reactions were quite bad. To join him, his wife Nina Westbrook also wore something similarly polarizing.

“His Formal Romper is Hideous”: Russell Westbrook and Wife Nina Make Huge Fashion Blunder as Twitter does not hold back

All the eyes of the world are on Hollywood. The Oscars just concluded and every camera is pointed towards tinsel town. NBA stars, naturally, would be a part of the media galore.

Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina Earl Westbrook showed up to Vanity Fair’s Oscars Afterparty in what is quite possibly the biggest fashion faux pax of the weekend.

NBA Twitter was sure to remind him of that! Here are some of the best reactions:

His formal romper is hideous https://t.co/ZRdm54Ldm1 — protein shaker (@atikkat) March 13, 2023

Man wtf why is Russ whole outfit one piece https://t.co/lU5r8wn4js — lalo🪬 🏀 33 – 34 🏀 🏒 32-19-8 🏒 (@slxm_village) March 13, 2023

Nigga put his whole suit on like it was a pair of pants lmaooo this so funny to imagine. https://t.co/F39wEfb3KC —  – (@K1zzee) March 13, 2023

Coincidentally, I think she could’ve used a couple more inches of fabric on her pants and he could’ve gone shorter on the shorts. A pop of ankle on Nina and just above the knee on Russ would’ve sold it. https://t.co/bh5XXb0NNY — i ain’t even gon’ wake that tea up. (@TheGreatIsNate) March 13, 2023

Lmao ew. this is so rude to wear😭 bad fashion hurts my eyes https://t.co/MrKJ40JktO — femme supreme🐉 (@vi_anaa) March 14, 2023

he just be wearing anything 😭😭 what is this https://t.co/thH79S1g9J — sweetie darling🐳 (@queentinzs) March 14, 2023

They attempted to do the Pharrell and Helen vibe. https://t.co/OTb2eh5LHj pic.twitter.com/HkEheIpza4 — Mrs. Beckham-Tatum-Hurts (@Fabulousity201) March 13, 2023

I bet you $10 this was his idea. https://t.co/VSEnVmp09c — KK (@KendrasUsername) March 13, 2023

Westbrook and the Clippers are finding rhythm at the right time

With the addition of Westbrook to the Los Angeles Clippers, they are finding the right groove during the tail end of the season. The Clippers are looking solid.

They have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George who are picking up solid games. The former in particular is finding the form at the right time.

With Westbrook content and running the second unit smoothly, the Clippers are once again contenders to win the Western Conference.

