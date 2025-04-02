“His Team Needs Him Out There”: Draymond Green Gives Out Big Brotherly Advice to Jaren Jackson Jr. Amidst Recent Foul Troubles

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125 at their home tonight. The squad led by Stephen Curry’s 52/10/8 was clinical against the Grizzlies. However, despite a great win, Draymond Green wasn’t too happy after the game. The Warriors’ veteran was disappointed due to Jaren Jackson Jr.’s persistent foul trouble.

Green is like a big brother to JJJ. They are both products of the Michigan State Spartans, and Green wishes nothing but the best for his little brother. So, seeing him get fouled out toward the end was crushing for him.

The Block Panther has been dealing with foul troubles for a while. He averaged 3.4 fouls per game in March. Tonight, he picked up his sixth with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter. When he fouled out, it was a one-point game for the Warriors. In under two minutes, the Warriors stretched their lead to nine points and won the game.

Green understands how important the 2023 DPOY is for his team. At the post-game presser, he said, “I’m disappointed in Jaren. You know I’ve got a lot of love for him, that’s my Spartan dog. He’s too good to still be getting in foul trouble. A couple of them fouls he picked up, he can stay away from them.”

Draymond Green on Jaren Jackson Jr.: “He’s too good to still be getting in foul trouble. A couple of those he picked up, he can stay away from those. It’s time for him to take that next step in that department.” pic.twitter.com/lzRrXwEkVb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 2, 2025

As a competitor, he was happy that JJJ fouled out. However, the big brother in him was disappointed to see him go out. He said, “I’m always rooting for him. And to see him still getting some of those fouls that he’s picking up, he can’t do that. His team needs him out there.” Green wants JJJ to work on this problem and get rid of it as soon as he can.

“He’s too good of a player to be taking himself out of games like that,” Green concluded his brotherly advice to the 25-year-old. Both the former Spartans are gunning for their second Defensive Player of the Year title. More importantly, tonight’s game has put the Warriors above the Grizzlies on the Western Conference table.

With a 44-31 record, the Warriors passed the Grizzlies (44-32) for fifth place in the conference.