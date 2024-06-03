Stephen Curry Anoints Son Canon as A ‘Designated Hitter’ During His Visit to the SF Giants Game

Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with his son, Canon Curry, as he receives his all star jersey before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Besides the NBA Finals contenders, the rest of the league already has their offseason hats on. Even Warriors guard Stephen Curry recently appeared at the series opener for the San Francisco Giants in an attempt to support his fellow SF franchise. The Giants were taking on the red-hot New York Yankees at Oracle Park, and Curry and his family got first-hand experience with the whole thing.

Advertisement

Before the game even started, Curry took his two kids, Ryan and Canon, to see the Giants warmup. While the batters practiced in the nets, the trio looked on, with Giants players sporadically coming over and greeting the 4-time NBA champion and his family.

In a video posted on Instagram, Canon can be seen testing the Giant’s equipment, and the youngster chose to begin with the baseball bats. “He is a hitter,” exclaimed a trainer while Canon tried swinging a full-sized bat. Curry hilariously responded by saying,

“He is an old-school DH [designated hitter] who ain’t worried about the field right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Curry fam fp ! (@currylifeupdates)

Curry’s comedic jibe at his son makes complete sense considering that the designated hitter only bats while carrying out no other defensive responsibilities on the field, hinting at the fact that Canon seems to hog the batting plate while playing no defense at all.

Even though Curry often makes appearances at Giants and Oakland Athletic games, the Carolina native doesn’t support either, instead choosing to stick with his childhood team, the Boston Red Sox. That being the case, Steph’s intention to bring his kids to such sporting events seems to be an exposure exercise, and maybe in the hopes that one of the kids becomes the first to branch out of basketball and play another sport professionally.

Stephen Curry opens up about his athletic aspirations for his three kids

Stephen Curry and his wife boast a family of five, which includes their two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and their son, Canon, who is the youngest of the bunch. During a recent appearance on the show, ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’, the 36-year-old was asked if any of his kids would play basketball. Responding to the question, the two-time league MVP stated,

“My oldest is a volleyball player, and she is taking after Grandma and some of the women in my life who play volleyball. Middle Daughter is a dancer, she is kind of the artist of the family. I am 0-2 on that already.”

But all hope isn’t lost, as Curry identified his 5-year-old son as being the athletic type, but admitted that it was too soon to know which sport Canon would finally incline towards playing. Steph did suggest golf, basketball, and baseball as options that could manifest.

Ending the segment, Curry explained that regardless of what his kids end up deciding upon as a profession, the 36-year-old had every intention of supporting them all the way.