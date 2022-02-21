“Magic Johnson, you wanna play one-on-one with me right now?”: Michael Jordan hilariously calls out Lakers legend before the recognition for the 75th-anniversary team on the All-Star night in Cleveland

Michael Jordan never forgets to challenge his friends and former opponents, he was at it again, and Magic Johnson is in the receiving end this time.

Sunday morning on the All-Star event NBA also organized an event to physically give the flowers to NBA’s top-75 players of all time with the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, and all the others present in Cleveland for the event.

But Michael Jordan was missing from the event and everyone started speculating that His Airness will miss the highly anticipated basketball event for Daytona 500.

But the owner of 23XI, Jordan first watched Bubba Wallace finish second in the NASCAR Cup season-opener, then hopped on a plane and made it to Cleveland to be recognized with the 75th-anniversary team during NBA’s All-Star Game.

As he made his appearance on the court surprising Twitter, MJ sneaked in behind many NBA personalities from the past to the current generation of ballers.

Michael Jordan greets Jerry West, Rob Pelinka and Vanessa Bryant. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/FGgYA5OF0H — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2022

Michael Jordan challenges Magic Johnson for a 1v1

While surprising his previous opponents and friends, Jordan went back to the good old days when he got the glimpse of Magic Johnson. The 6x Champ with the Bulls challenged the 5x Champ with the Lakers to a one-on-one game.

MJ wanted to play 1-on-1 with Magic. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ABu6f2wYR6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 21, 2022

The 59-year-old Jordan had multiple battles on the court with the 62-year-old Magic when they competed together in the league for multiple years in the league. Johnson was the leader of his Showtime Lakers, who had beaten many NBA legends for their 5 Larry O’Brien trophies.

Jordan led his relatively young Bulls to their first-ever NBA championship in 1991 against Magic’s Lakers. They were also part of the famous Dream team that represented Team USA in the 1992 Olympics.

Both these legends are the pillars of the game and will always be considered among the GOATs. It is always a moment to cherish for the NBA community whenever they meet each other.