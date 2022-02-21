Basketball

“Magic Johnson, you wanna play one-on-one with me right now?”: Michael Jordan hilariously calls out Lakers legend before the recognition for the 75th-anniversary team on the All-Star night in Cleveland

Michael Jordan never forgets to challenge his friends and former opponents, he was at it again, and Magic Johnson is in the receiving end this time.
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“LeBron James really sunk that game-winner to scream ‘Cleveland, this is for you’”: NBA Twitter erupts as The King drills the game-winning fadeaway to defeat Team Durant 163-160
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan never forgets to challenge his friends and former opponents, he was at it again, and Magic Johnson is in the receiving end this time.
“Magic Johnson, you wanna play one-on-one with me right now?”: Michael Jordan hilariously calls out Lakers legend before the recognition for the 75th-anniversary team on the All-Star night in Cleveland

Michael Jordan never forgets to challenge his friends and former opponents, he was at it…