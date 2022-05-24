Basketball

“Al Horford just played the best 5-point game since Dennis Rodman”: Celtics big man again shows up in a crucial Game 4 victory to level the Eastern Conference Finals against Heat

“Al Horford just played the best 5-point game since Dennis Rodman”: Celtics big man again shows up in a crucial Game 4 victory to level the ECF Finals against Heat
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Kyrie! Stop crying to them folks, come on over here to Big Baller Brand": LaVar Ball offers Uncle Drew a stake post Nike calling it quits
Next Article
"I had a sixth sense": Matthew Mott reveals why he took up England's white-ball coaching role
NBA Latest Post
“Al Horford just played the best 5-point game since Dennis Rodman”: Celtics big man again shows up in a crucial Game 4 victory to level the ECF Finals against Heat
“Al Horford just played the best 5-point game since Dennis Rodman”: Celtics big man again shows up in a crucial Game 4 victory to level the Eastern Conference Finals against Heat

Al Horford has proven to be one of the most impactful players for the Celtics…