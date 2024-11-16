mobile app bar

“His Vision Is Crazy”: LeBron James Shocked Jared McCain By Spotting His Parents Mid-Game

Samir Mehdi
Published

LeBron James didn’t reach 11,112 career regular season assists by fluke. It’s clear that the vision James possesses when on NBA hardwood is far superior to everybody else’s. However, it’s his vision beyond the 94 feet of the court that had rookie Jared McCain in awe, as detailed during a YouTube vlog of his.

“We were back at the free throw line and I was like, ‘What’s up Bron,’ and he was like, ‘What’s up bro, that’s your parents over there, right?’ His vision is crazy.”

It’s unclear where McCain’s parents were seated during the Lakers-76ers game. The degree of how impressive this is from LeBron is on a spectrum depending on how far McCain’s parents were from the court.

There is however, a baseline level of impressiveness here. Spotting the parents of a rookie you haven’t acquainted yourself with prior to this interaction in the midst of an NBA game is awe-inducing regardless of how far they were from the court. It’s understandable as to why James is the elite floor general that he is.

Following the game, the two would continue their camaraderie as Jared received a signed jersey from James. It would feature the message, “Continue to block out the BS noise! Nothing better than working hard and simply being you! Love young king.”

McCain has been trolled quite a bit online for his social media presence and more. So, it’s heartwarming to see James take it upon himself to fill the rookie up with positive affirmations.

LeBron James has flexed his vision before

There have been copious amounts of times LeBron has made it known just how good his vision is on the court. Whether it’s his flashy behind the back passes from the top of the key to under the basket or his ridiculous bounce passes through traffic on the fast break, it’s clear James has a knack for dishing the rock.

However, there have been instances off the court as well where fans pondered over just how good LeBron could see in general. A classic example of this is when he acknowledged fans and their raucous cheering from the nosebleeds with a point from the Lakers bench.

There might be a ‘not so big’ secret behind why James is as attentive as he is. He had LASIK surgery done 17 years ago in 2007 by cornea specialist, Kerry Assil. Assil has spoken about this in the past as well, stating, “Being as competitive as he is and wanting to be at the absolute top of his game, he didn’t want to leave any stones unturned.”

LASIK, upon healing, usually results in 20/20 vision. So, it’s no surprise that even after 22 years in the NBA, James is managing to rack up triple doubles all while spotting opponents’ parents in the stands en route to those same triple doubles.

