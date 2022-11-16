“Hold Me Accountable”: $200 Million Kevin Durant Explained Why He Demanded a Trade From the Nets

Nov 15, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) stands near the team bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Last night was one to forget for the Brooklyn Nets. The team suffered a horrible loss to the Sacramento Kings, as Kevin Durant looked to be the only bright light in an otherwise dismal performance.

With that in mind, the Nets’ 6-9 start to the NBA season has many thinking back to KD’s trade request during the preseason. It seemed as though the star forward was unhappy with the problems surrounding the team.

However, in a recent interview, Durant said otherwise. He claims that his trade request was purely basketball related, and that’s it.

Kevin Durant put in a trade request because of the coaches

The 2022 offseason was focused on one story, Kevin Durant’s trade request. The Slim Reaper had asked for a move during a time when the Nets organization was in disarray.

The team was struggling with making moves in the market and the drama surrounding Kyrie Irving. As such, many believed that these were the reasons for KD’s request. However, in an interview with Bleacher Report, Durant revealed that it all came down to coaching and basketball.

“It wasn’t difficult at all to request a trade because it was about ball. I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like how we are preparing. I don’t like shootarounds. I like practices. I need more. I want to work on more s–t. Hold me accountable. Get on my ass in film if that’s going to help you get on everybody else’s head. I want to do more closeouts. I want to work on more shell drills at practice.'”

KD sounds off on his trade request and the pressure on him to carry the team 👁 Exclusive with B/R’s @ChrisBHaynes Read more here 👉 https://t.co/ZGKX9Nt4Dw pic.twitter.com/iASHjgq8Ax — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2022

All said and done, KD decided to stay on when the Nets. But, given the current stare id the team, he might want to hand in that request again.

KD and the Brooklyn Nets look nowhere near being championship contenders

The Brooklyn Nets currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference. The team has been abysmal, and this is despite Kevin Durant’s great performances.

However, KD’s greatness aside, it is looking more and more obvious that the Nets aren’t a championship team. It might be time to break things down and start from scratch.

