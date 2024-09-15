‘Honored’ By NBACentel Feature, Evan Turner Refutes Bashing Stephen Curry

Former NBA player turned coach Evan Turner took to X to clear the air on some remarks that have been floating around on social media. Turner, the assistant coach for the Boston Celtics in 2020, has come forward to speak on his comments regarding Stephen Curry.

Turner called out X page NBACentel for posting comments made by the league veteran about the Warriors star guard. The original post had Turner saying,

“Stephen Curry would have been nothing special had he played in my day.”

The litigious page named ESPN NBA as a source for Turner’s ‘supposed’ comments. However, the former second-overall pick decided to come forward and take a jab at NBACentel while also setting the record straight.

“I’m honored that I’m worthy of nbaCENTEL fake news but I’d never say anything like this lol it’s damn near blasphemous.”

I’m honored that I’m worthy of nbaCENTEL fake news but I’d never say anything like this lol it’s damn near blasphemous https://t.co/asLOX1oc9y — Evan Turner (@thekidet) September 14, 2024

NBACentel has had a prolific run as a fake news source spreading misinformation regarding anything about the NBA. It ranges from fake trade rumors and decisions to player comments and more.

In the past, NBACentel’s posts have caused quite the confusion among fans and even players of the league. However, Turner’s recent tweet may also be far from the whole truth.

The former Celtics assistant coach spoke about Curry and his former teammate, Klay Thompson. According to CBSNews, Turner explained why the Splash Brothers duo failed to make the most of their opportunities.

“Like imagine if Klay and Steph weren’t corny as f–k, bro. They had the world in a chokehold. Them little dudes were on fire. It’s dangerous.”

Turner based this argument on the Celtics winning a title this past year. According to him, if Curry and Thompson had capitalized on their chances, other young players wouldn’t be winning championships this early in their careers.

Turner may have changed his stance this year. But up until a few years ago, he had immense respect for The Chef and the things he did on the court.

According to SportsIllustrated, Turner revealed how he rooted for Curry while he faced him back in the day. While on the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala, Turner said, “We were playing one time – one of the million times – you got so hot in a certain instance.”

He further added, “You done hit three straight, but then you hit the fourth and I wanted to turn up, like, ‘Go crazy! Go crazy!’ You know what I mean?”

Now, it seems as if Turner is going back to his initial stance on Curry as he chose to clear the air and also call out NBACentel.