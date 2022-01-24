“Hope Anthony Edwards is able to make a quick recovery!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Wolves star gets carried to the locker room after colliding knees with Day’Ron Sharpe

Late in the 4th quarter of the Nets-Wolves clash, Anthony Edwards had to be carried to the locker room as he collided knees with Day’Ron Sharpe.

The action-packed thriller between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets was as exciting as it could get. A high-scoring bout that witnessed 14 lead changes and 4 ties, ended in the Wolves’ favor, winning the clash 136-125.

It was a bitter-sweet game for Anthony Edwards. The 6-foot-4 combo-guard contributed 25 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals in the Wolves’ 11-point victory. During the same contest, as Ant-Man knocked down his 2nd three-point shot of the night, he surpassed Luka Doncic as the youngest player in NBA history to cross the 300 3-pointers mark.

Also Read: Erik Spoelstra on how the Lakers superstar could’ve been playing small-ball 5 for him on the Miami Heat

Indeed it was a historic feat to accomplish. However, Edwards wasn’t able to celebrate the joyous day as he hoped he would. During the dying minutes of the game, Edwards collided his right knee with Nets’ center Day’Ron Sharpe. Edwards managed to limp off the court before going to the floor in front of the team bench.

Here, have a look at the sequence.

Anthony Edwards helped off with an apparent injury. Hope he’s ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QK0r6nnBkw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2022

“I’m good y’all”: Anthony Edwards via his Instagram story

As soon as Ant was carried to the locker room, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Take me and leave Anthony Edwards alone. — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) January 24, 2022

You’re up 14 with a little over a minute left. Why was he ever in the game?! Terrible coaching — Kaleb Earls (@K_Earls32) January 24, 2022

Guys if Anthony Edwards isn’t okay I’m going to drop out of school and stay in bed for the rest of my life https://t.co/UwzKtf08Cf — Mihrab Samad (@SamadMihrab) January 24, 2022

Anthony Edwards can take my ankles and legs. I don’t need them — Alex (@alexkuelbs1) January 24, 2022

A few hours later, Anthony gave his fans and well-wishers a positive injury update on his Instagram story.

Also Read: Joel Embiid explains how he’s had more freedom with the ball without Ben Simmons on the squad

The impact of the injury didn’t seem very gruesome. Hopefully, it is nothing the Wolves have to worry about. However, the franchise will only let the youngster take the court once he is 100% fit to suit up.