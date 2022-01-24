Basketball

“The previous year we had someone so good in transition you had to get the ball to him”: Joel Embiid explains how he’s had more freedom with the ball without Ben Simmons on the squad

“The previous year we had someone so good in transition you had to get the ball to him”: Joel Embiid explains how he’s had more freedom with the ball without Ben Simmons on the squad
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“I've never seen Michael Jordan do what Klay Thompson did!”: When Steve Kerr and the whole basketball community was awestruck by Warriors guard's 37-point quarter
Next Article
“If I knew LeBron James could play the center, I would’ve done it 10 years ago”: Erik Spoelstra on how the Lakers superstar could’ve been playing small-ball 5 for him on the Miami Heat
NBA Latest Post
“If I knew LeBron James could play the center, I would’ve done it 10 years ago”: Erik Spoelstra on how the Lakers superstar could’ve been playing small-ball 5 for him on the Miami Heat
“If I knew LeBron James could play the center, I would’ve done it 10 years ago”: Erik Spoelstra on how the Lakers superstar could’ve been playing small-ball 5 for him on the Miami Heat

Erik Spoelstra claims he would’ve loved to have LeBron James run the center spot on…