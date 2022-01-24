“The previous year we had someone so good in transition you had to get the ball to him”: Joel Embiid explains how he’s had more freedom with the ball without Ben Simmons on the squad

Amid an incredibly sensational season, Joel Embiid explains how he has had more freedom to be able to bring the ball up or push up in transition this campaign.

At this point in time, it is too difficult not to acknowledge the greatness of Joel Embiid. Without Ben Simmons suiting up for Philly, an incredible amount of load has fallen onto his shoulders. And so far, JoJo has been extremely special in doing so.

After his 38-point explosion in the Sixers’ recent 115-109 win over the Spurs, the Cameroonian big man has now recorded 15 30-point games in the past 17 contests. And joins the likes of James Harden, George Gervin, Tracy McGrady, and Michael Jordan as only the fifth player over the last 50 seasons, to record 12 consecutive 30-point games on the road.

Joel Embiid has had more points than minutes in his last 4 games. 38 points in 31 minutes

40 points in 37 minutes

50 points in 27 minutes

32 points in 29 minutes We’ll keep him as our pfp as long as he keeps doing it. pic.twitter.com/XqLdhvmfjw — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 24, 2022

Tobias Harris spoke highly about Embiid’s performance this season after the contest. The forward said:

“What he’s doing is special. We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting everyone involved out there in their spots and still being able to get the shots that he wanted.”

Joel Embiid reveals why he has been getting more freedom with the ball than in previous seasons

Averaging 33.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists during the last 17 games, the 2021 MVP finalist has been simply unstoppable. While many thought without Ben Simmons, Embiid will find himself struggling on the offensive end, in reality, it has been the opposite.

After the Sixers-Spurs game, Joel stated how he has been having more freedom with the rock than in the previous seasons. The Sixers big man said:

“This year I have more freedom to be able to whether bring the ball up or pushing up in transition. The previous year, we had someone that was so good in transition that you had to get the ball to him.”

“This year I have more freedom to be able to whether bring the ball up or pushing up in transition. The previous year, we had someone that was so good in transition that you had to get the ball to him.” – Joel Embiid (h/t @TalkBasket ) pic.twitter.com/ufsTRqYt2L — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 24, 2022

Averaging a solid 28.7/10.7/4.3 this season, Embiid has led the Sixers to a 27-19 record. However, if he wants to strengthen his MVP case, Philly needs to start winning games and rise up the standings.