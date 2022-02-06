“Hopefully benching Russell Westbrook leads to him playing better!”: Lakers’ Head Coach Frank Vogel talks about why he benched Brodie in the OT win over the Knicks

Lakers’ Head Coach Frank Vogel shares why he benched Russell Westbrook in OT, hopes Brodie plays better in the next game

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the New York Knicks tonight. The Knicks have not fared so well in their last 10 games, going 3-7 before tonight. They entered the game trying to correct their record. Standing on the 12th spot in the East, the Knicks are just 1.5 games behind the Hawks for the 10th and final spot for the play-in games.

Also Read: “LeBron James will never be able to win a ring with Russell Westbrook!”: Shannon Sharpe goes ballistic on Lakers star during his embarrassing night vs Knicks

The Lakers, on the other hand, were 4-6 in their last 10 games, entering tonight. They had just lost the battle of LA to the Clippers and were out for blood. Having added LeBron James back to their starting lineup, it seemed like the Lakers were going to run with the game. However, the Knicks had different plans, and established a lead as big as 21 points in the first half. The Lakers clawed their way back in the third, and the game went to overtime. Head coach Frank Vogel decided to sit out Russell Westbrook for the OT, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. However, after the game, the coach justified the same.

“You make tough decisions in the spirit of winning games”: Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook

To start the OT, Frank Vogel decided to send a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, and Talen Horton-Tucker. While it was a clear choice, coach Frank Vogel decided to justify his reason for picking THT over Russell Westbrook in OT.

Frank Vogel said he knew the ball was going to be LeBron’s hands, and he thought the Lakers would get more off-ball and on defense with Talen in the lineup. That led to benching Russ in OT. “You just make tough decisions in the spirit of winning games.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 6, 2022

Vogel continued and said,

Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook in OT: “Hopefully the response is that player plays better.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 6, 2022

Also Read: “I’m a light skin version of Patrick Beverley, except I am better than him”: Jose Alvarado’s exchange with D’Angelo Russell is just a sign of what the Pelicans rookie brings in

Russell Westbrook responded to being benched in OT as well. He said,

Russell Westbrook says there was “no communication” between him and Frank Vogel about him being benched tonight, or the last time. “But he’s the coach, he makes whatever he feels is the best decision for our team… We won the game, that’s the most important part.” — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 6, 2022

Going 1/10 from the field, Russ just had 5 points for the night. He also recorded 4 rebounds, 6 assists, while turning the ball over 4 times.