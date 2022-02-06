“I’m a light skin version of Patrick Beverley, except I am better than him”: Jose Alvarado’s exchange with D’Angelo Russell is just a sign of what the Pelicans rookie brings in

The rookie point guard might be on a two-way contract, but Jose Alvarado sees himself with the likes of Patrick Beverley.

There are very few players in the league that have the grit and grind that Patrick Beverley has. The Pelicans got themselves one such gem when they landed the undrafted rookie – Jose Alvarado this off-season.

The two-way contract holder for New Orleans has been one of the most efficient guards in the league, especially since getting the chance to start for his team last week against Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

Alvarado’s per 36 minute stats are over 14 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 0.7 turnovers, 3.5 steals, and a +5 plus-minus. Those 8.5+ assists per turnover and 3.5 steals per game would make him an elite point guard in the league.

Chris Paul’s assists per turnover are just over 4.5 each game, who leads the league in that stat among the players who play 36 minutes or more. Alvarado’s play-making, defensive instincts, and efficiency are on a pace that NBA has never witnessed.

The 6’0 guard getting in the conversation with the likes of CP3 for his efficient playmaking and the likes T.J. McConnell for his tremendous thievery this early in his career has put many stars on notice.

Jose Alvarado jokes he’s better than Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell responds

His 13-points, 4-assists, and 4-steals in the win against the Knicks earned him the start against the Sixers last week. Alvarado didn’t let the opportunity slide and put up 11 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in just over 33 minutes with 0 turnovers.

Even without Brandon Ingram, Devonte Graham, or Josh Hart in the lineup, the Pelicans troubled Sixers throughout the first half but lost the game 117-107.

The 23-year-old had shown this efficient potential to earn that starting point guard position way before, in the game against the Timberwolves two weeks before his game against the Sixers.

In a 128-125 win, having scored just 3 points, 3 assists, a rebound, and a steal, Jose’s 11 minutes proved vital for the win. During that game, he had some fun moments where he called himself better than Patrick Beverley.

Though D’Angelo Russell left out the Pat Bev part of the video, he did respond to the first part where he was wondering whether Alvarado could shoot a three. And the rookie responded with a swish.

Getting several efficient games under his belt and having stars of the league noticing him, Jose Alvarado is making the most of his two-way contract. His efforts each game can be inspirational for the players trying to make it and stay in the league.