“Hopefully these coaches see this and start doing the hack-a-Draymond and I can get some free points”: Draymond Green jokes after going 2-9 from free throw line against the Clippers

Draymond Green has struggled to score the basketball for a long time now. The Warriors point-forward is looking to find a new source of scoring.

The Golden State Warriors are having a perfect start to their campaign, having won all their pre-season games and not surprisingly with red-hot Stephen Curry their opening two games of the 2021-22 regular season as well.

The first game was a 121-114 win over the Lakers followed by an exciting 115-113 win over the other Los Angeles team. In both games, Draymond did not score more than 10 points, which is not unusual for the Warriors’ point forward.

Draymond Green finds an easy way out to deal with his offensive woes

It’s not that the 3-time All-star struggles around the hoop to score, it’s just that last term he’s averaging the least points in his career since he started getting good minutes in 2014. But at the same time, he averaged his best assist year at 8.9 last term.

And the 6-time NBA-All Defense guy understands that he has had a difficult time scoring, and is looking for an easy way out,

“Yeah, I kind of hurt my hand but that’s not why I was missing free throws. … Hopefully these coaches see this and start doing the Hack-a-Draymond so I can get some free points.” Draymond Green on his wrist injury.https://t.co/t8EipwaWN3 — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) October 22, 2021

Green went 2/9 from the free-throw line when all of his teammates other than Damian Lee (3/4) were perfect from the line against the Clippers in their 2nd match of the 2020-21 season.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year never has been a scorer, he affects the game in all the other ways possible. He has that Rodman and Ben Wallace (plus a point guard) kind of impact in his game on which the Warriors depend upon every game.