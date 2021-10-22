Basketball

“Hopefully these coaches see this and start doing the hack-a-Draymond and I can get some free points”: Draymond Green jokes after going 2-9 from free throw line against the Clippers

“Hopefully these coaches see this and start doing the hack-a-Draymond and I can get some free points”: Draymond Green jokes after going 2-9 from free throw line against the Clippers
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Kawhi Leonard is finally dropping his debut album": Clippers superstar drops rap album featuring the likes of Polo G and NBA Youngboy
Next Article
"Stupid idiot"– Watch Max Verstappen showing middle-finger to Lewis Hamilton after they tussle in FP2
NBA Latest Post
“Hopefully these coaches see this and start doing the hack-a-Draymond and I can get some free points”: Draymond Green jokes after going 2-9 from free throw line against the Clippers
“Hopefully these coaches see this and start doing the hack-a-Draymond and I can get some free points”: Draymond Green jokes after going 2-9 from free throw line against the Clippers

Draymond Green has struggled to score the basketball for a long time now. The Warriors…