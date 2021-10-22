“The vision isn’t the MVP trophy, but there is a MVP type caliber expectation”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry sits down with Shaquille O’Neal after his monster performance against the Clippers

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry sits down with Shaquille O’Neal and discusses his mission, vision, and expectation from this season

The Golden State Warriors are having the start to the season all Dubs fans dreamed of. They beat the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on a trot. After securing a 121-114 win in LA over the Lakers, the Warriors came home to take down the Clippers 115-113.

The Warriors rode to victory on Stephen Curry and his 45 point double-double tonight.

Steph Curry was sensational 💦 45 PTS

10 REB

8-13 3 PT

There were solid performances from Andrew Wiggins and Damion Lee as well. Draymond Green scored 10 points and was at his best defensively. Both him and Andre Iguodala held down the fort defensively when the Warriors’ offense failed to kick in. The Clippers put together a solid team performance but blew an 8 point lead in the 4th quarter to lose the game.

Shaquille O’Neal discusses plans for MVP with Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He averaged 32 points per game, led the league in scoring, and finished top 3 in the MVP race. Many feel that he was snubbed for the MVP award, but Curry has moved on from that. From what we’ve seen in the preseason, and tonight, Steph doesn’t look like he has missed a beat.

Talking to Shaquille O’Neal after the game, the two discussed Steph’s plans for the season, and the MVP honors. Shaq started by talking about the MVP selection process. While Chuck(Charles Barkley) and Kenny believe it is based on the team record, while Shaq believes it is based on individual performances. Shaq then added that he thought Curry should have been the MVP last year, and asked him if he’s going to chase that trophy this year.

Curry replied and said,

“I don’t know how y’all described it back in your day, but if you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, that is the end result. Affecting winning, leading the team on the court, off the court. Just trying to find ways to elevate your game. I mean, that’s always a part of the mission, it’s not so much as the vision, you know the MVP trophy everytime you step on the floor. It’s the expectation of how you’re supposed to play every night, and that’s MVP type caliber expectation… I always have that.”

"MVP type caliber expectation… I always have that."@StephenCurry30 joins the Inside crew to discuss his goals for the season after his 45-point performance in @warriors home opener.

Steph just told us we can expect great things, and we’re all for it! This season is looking to be a whole lot more exciting than the previous season!