“LaMelo Ball is a Committed Player!”: Steve Clifford Heaps Massive Praise Onto Hornets Star for Mamba-esque Mentality in Practice

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford speaks on how LaMelo Ball garnered the right first impression with him

The Charlotte Hornets have played 3 games so far this season. And yet, their franchise star, LaMelo Ball has not featured for a single minute in any of them.

Of course, new Hornets head coach Steve Clifford hasn’t kept the young man out just because he wants to. No, the reason is well… this.

Due to this preseason incident, Ball is still having to recover from a grade 2, high ankle sprain. And while it was expected that he’d make his return against the Knicks, it appears that timeline is no longer possible either.

However, despite not having played a single game, Melo has already massively impressed his new head coach. And it all happened through some Mamba-like mentality during practice sessions.

Steve Clifford opens up on often unseen side of LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has been referred to by many as one of the more talented players in the league. Someone with a lot of style, and a person who makes everything look absolutely effortless.

The one thing that not a lot of people call him, is hardworking. Sure, there is no malice in place here, it just isn’t mentioned enough by fans, because they don’t think of it.

But as Steve Clifford reveals, perhaps they should.

Steve Clifford shares a story about LaMelo’s dedication to getting better. “That’s a committed player. “He wants to have the big success, the real success. A first, second, or third team All-NBA would be a good step for him.” pic.twitter.com/HhXCY7AJeC — Hornets Coverage (@hornetscoverage) October 25, 2022

This isn’t a new streak in LaMelo Ball either. No, this is a part of him that has always been there. But because the media’s spotlight was always on the more controversial side of him, fans were never quite able to see it.

Fortunately, his head coach still can.

When will LaMelo Ball return to action?

Hornets fans may be liking how their team is looking right now, but they still want LaMelo Ball back. But of course, as mentioned prior, that will not happen against New York.

So, when will he be back?

Right now, the Ball brother seems to be day-to-day. So potentially, he could make his return during the Hornets’ very next game, which comes against the Magic.

However, this depends almost solely on his condition. So, it’s fair to say the whole ordeal is a bit more unpredictable than fans would like.

