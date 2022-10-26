Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) reacts following the game against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

US Women’s basketball star Brittney Griner towers over former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in a rare unearthed picture.

The WWE is known to many as the land of giants or at least used to be. In recent years however, the trend has buckled with several normal sized stars taking over the promotion on the back of their skills inside the ring and on the microphone.

That couldn’t be more apparent when WNBA star Brittney Griner was pictured with a former WWE Champion. The 6-foot-8 center looked massive in the picture in comparison to the man who was once atop the mountain of a wrestling promotion created in the image of what Vince McMahon thinks a wrestling superstar should look like.

Brittney Griner towers over former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in rare picture

Brittney Griner attended a Phoenix Suns game back in 2015 where she met none other than former WWE Champion and now AEW Superstar Bryan Danielson. The two clicked a picture together with Griner looking massive in comparison to the wrestler.

It doesn’t help that Bryan isn’t the tallest man to have ever laced a wrestling boot. What he lacks in height however, he more than makes up for it with his abilities between the ropes.

Danielson wasn’t the only Griner posed with. She also met with the Bella twins at the same game.

WNBA Phoenix mercury Brittney Griner meets WWE Bella Twins at the Timberwolves vs. Suns game 3/11/15 pic.twitter.com/SgZpWXOsZZ — focusboysports (@focusboy623) March 12, 2015

Griner has also met WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry in the past.

Brittney Griner’s nine-year jail term upheld by Russian court

Griner was arrested on 17th February in Russia for possession of and smuggling cannabis oil. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and her appeal has been rejected by a Russian court.

Reports suggest that Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout – known as the Merchant of Death, could be transferred to Russian authorities in exchange for the WNBA star.

Griner’s agent, Lindsay Colas, believes that her client is being used as a political pawn by Russia, whose relations with the US suffered after they invaded Ukraine earlier this year.

