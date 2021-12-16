“How about a swap between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving?”: Jay Williams proposes a trade that would be ideal for both the All-Star guards

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes the Portland Trail Blazers should trade Damian Lillard for Kyrie Irving.

Blazers point guard Damian Lillard hasn’t had the best season so far, averaging 22.0 PPG and shooting a dismal 29.7% from the 3-point line. The Blazers currently hold an 11-17 record in the west. There have been a lot of rumors lately around a trade for Lillard.

On the other hand, Nets guard Kyrie Irving hasn’t played a single game this season due to New York City’s vaccination policy. The former champion has protested against taking the vaccination. Thus ESPN’s Jay Will proposed a trade that could solve issues for both the Nets and Blazers, respectively.

According to Williams, it would be in the best interest of the Blazers to part ways with Lillard. The superstar has been unable to get past the conference finals since his time with the franchise. The Blazers have tried everything to make things work with the six-time All-Star but haven’t yielded results.

Portland would also be the perfect destination for Irving since it has no vaccination mandate. However, Irving leaving the likes of Kevin Durant and James Harden to play in a smaller market poses a big question.

How about a Damian Lillard-Kyrie Irving swap: Jay Williams.

Trade between these two All-Star guards would be ideal for both parties respectively. However, it is highly doubtful that Irving would leave Brooklyn to play in a small market like Portland. On the other hand, Lillard has always expressed his loyalty towards the Blazers franchise.

Reportedly, LeBron James and Anthony Davis had tried recruiting Lillard to the Lakers during the off-season. Nonetheless, the Blazers superstar had politely declined the offer. Dame-Time has never been the player to join forces with another superstar to win for the sake of a championship.

During a recent segment on ESPN’s Get Up, Jay Will made an interesting argument for the Blazers to trade Lillard for Irving.

“I actually think for Portland, it would be in their best long-term interest to let Lillard go, considering he’s asking for that two-year extension, $107 million,” Williams said. “How about a swap there? Dame Kyrie. Kyrie would then be able to play in Portland, and then you’re putting a guy like Dame on the same team with Kevin Durant and James Harden.”

With the booster shot for players, becoming a possibility for players as time passes. The municipality of New York would require Irving to have three doses of the vaccination. Making it tougher for the Nets guard to return anytime soon.

Though a solution that could solve issues for both parties, it remains a distant possibility that Irving and Lillard both would agree to.