Basketball

“How about a swap between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving?”: Jay Williams proposes a trade that would be ideal for both the All-Star guards

"How about a swap between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving?": Jay Williams proposes a trade that would be ideal for both the All-Star guards
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Hey dips**t, make your f**king kicks!": Urban Meyer kicked Josh Lambo in the leg and yelled at him during Jaguars practice furthering his case to be fired
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"How about a swap between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving?": Jay Williams proposes a trade that would be ideal for both the All-Star guards
“How about a swap between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving?”: Jay Williams proposes a trade that would be ideal for both the All-Star guards

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes the Portland Trail Blazers should trade…