“I’m getting old and weird!”: Giannis adds to his repertoire of mischievous basketball banter with another camera-worthy joke ahead of Bucks’ game vs Indiana

Giannis Antetokounmpo is literally larger than life physically, but he adds to that element with his amazing off-court behaviour.

The NBA’s best stars are the best-paid sportspersons on the planet. There really isn’t much that they lack for in life. They’ve got the glitz, the glamour, the cameras, the talent and the looks to be looked at as ‘The S**’.

When you’re talented at that level, you really don’t need charisma to get you through closed doors like everyone else. But at the same time, the most memorable NBA players are the ones who haven’t had filters.

Kevin Durant, for example, was universally liked by fans across the globe for his first 9 NBA years. But that didn’t translate necessarily into him being a likable personality. If anything, we knew basically nothing about the Slim Reaper’s private life.

That has changed in a big way over the past 5 years and counting. Durant has endeared himself to the general public by not giving a flying f**k on NBA Twitter. And we now love him for his candour, his comedic timing and his penchant for being an absolute troll.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has only recently ascended to that level of superstardom. While the Greek Freak won MVP for two straight years, it was only after he won a championship that people began noticing the other aspects of his personality.

Giannis Antetokounmpo adds another banter video to a long list of such clips

The 2-time NBA MVP is one of the best players to catch on camera. If you had any doubt about the Freak’s likability and his quick-wittedness, you absolutely should see this short video.

We’ve all known Giannis as an extremely personable, magnetic personality on the court. But to see him pulling the leg of any and everyone to talk to him makes him feel truly like a man of the people.

Giannis has comic timing and a style of delivery to his jokes that truly is quite remarkable. It wouldn’t be a stretch for him to be featured in movies and on TV after his NBA career. At all.