How Anthony Edwards Possibly Changed the Way NBA Players Were Considered For Acting Roles in the Hollywood

While NBA stars being featured in films is nothing new, Anthony Edwards put together a special acting performance that may change how athletes are viewed for certain roles. For the most part, NBA athletes had been cast into stereotypical athlete roles or just asked to play themselves in movies.

In the past, it was very clear that NBA players cast in movies were not actually actors. The ensemble of talents featured in Space Jam was arguably the most egregious instance of their inexperience. The movie, of course, featured Michael Jordan as the star of the Tune Squad, who put on a decent enough performance.

But the others cast in the movie, including Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Muggsy Bogues, and Shawn Bradley all left a lot to be desired in their small roles.

There are a few notable acting performances from past stars, highlighted by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s role as the co-pilot in Airplane!, but most roles either depicted players as villains or given comedy roles.

Ray Allen and Shaquille O’Neal were able to take on different personas in He Got Game and Blue Chips, respectively, but they were still highly fictionalized roles compared to Edwards’ time as standout prospect Kermit Wilts in Hustle.

Meanwhile, Kevin Garnett’s performance as himself in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems ranked among the top acting showings from any athlete, period. Hustle, which was also produced by Sandler, featured several impressive acting performances, including Juancho Hernangomez’s role as the lead man, Bo Cruz.

But in the end, it was Edwards’ cocky display that stole the show, proving that NBA players are more than capable of stepping into the acting spotlight.

Anthony Edwards stole the show as the antagonist in Hustle

Edwards’ role as Kermit Wilts proved to be perfect for the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

There’s a subtle menace to Kermit, the main antagonist of the film, and Edwards plays it in such a way that the audience understands his motives without the need for loud declarations or overt villainy.

Edwards seamlessly stepped out of his role as the “good guy” in order to put together one of the most memorable acting performances from any athlete in history.

Thanks to the 23-year-old superstar, more doors may be opened in Hollywood for NBA players. Once exclusively cast in stereotypical or simple roles, we may begin seeing more athletes take on important roles in future films.