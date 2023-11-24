List of NBA Stars From Australia

The NBA has seen an incredible rise in popularity in Australia with a range of initiatives and partnerships currently at play in the region. Sheila Rasu, NBA Asia’s vice president of marketing and communications, recently spoke about how the league had become the most searched term on Google back in 2021, revealing that outside the US, Australia was the region where the league registered the highest revenue and subscriptions for NBA League Pass, according to Media Week.

That is partly also due to the league’s own initiatives, such as installing a 40-foot mural in Melbourne that showcased the names of all the Australian players who participated in the 2022-23 NBA season.

That in itself is a result of increased digital engagement as well as the NBA’s partnerships with organizations such as Nike, Hennessy, 2K, and TAB, which has helped to drive up engagement. A range of Australians have also been highly successful in the league already, which has obviously helped as well.

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is one of the most popular Australian players who currently plays in the NBA. Simmons moved to the USA back in high school and joined the NBA after playing college basketball for LSU.

Since being selected as the 1st overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, Simmons made the All-Star team thrice, the All-NBA Defensive First Team twice, and was also selected as the Rookie of the Year in 2018. While things have gone slightly awry in recent seasons, Simmons currently stars for the Brooklyn Nets and is hoping to return to his best.

Now 27, Simmons has not appeared for the Australian team since 2013. He initially committed to play for his nation in multiple tournaments but has backed out each time. The same was true with respect to the FIBA World Cup 2023, although things might change when and if he can get his NBA career back on track.

Kyrie Irving

A true legend of the modern game, Kyrie Irving is an NBA champion with 8 All-Star selections. Irving was born in Melbourne, Australia but moved to the US when he was 2 years old.

Irving won his only championship (so far) playing alongside LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, back in 2016. Well known for his shooting, passing, and most notably his handles, he is widely considered to be one of the most talented basketball players of the current generation. While he eventually chose to play for Team USA, Irving had revealed to Bleacher Report that he initially wanted to represent his nation of birth, back when he was 17 or 18.

However, Former USA coach Mike Krzyzewski ensured that that did not happen. Irving revealed that Coach K wanted him to become the starting point guard for Team USA instead, thereby becoming a part of something that was “bigger than him”, as per Bleacher Report.

Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey played for Australia at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and made a big impression. He averaged 19.4 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game and has also maintained an upward curve since joining the NBA. Currently playing for the OKC Thunder, the franchise exercised their team option to keep him for a third straight year.

Giddey is currently part of a young OKC Thunder team that has started with an 11-4 record this season. He is one of the primary rising stars for his nation and was also part of the Australian team that won the Fiba U-17 Oceania Championship back in 2019.

While some concerning recent reports have left a question mark over his future, Giddey is one of the most obvious young stars that Australia has, as things stand.

Patty Mills

The 35-year-old Patty Mills has been around in the NBA since 2009 when he was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers as the 55th overall pick. Mills made his debut for the Boomers back in 2007 at the FIBA Oceania Championship and has since been a regular for his nation.

He was one of the flagbearers for Australia at the 2020 Olympics and won the championship with the San Antonio Spurs back in 2014. Mills has already been inducted into the Australian Sports Hall of Fame and has enjoyed a successful career as a role player in the league. Currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Patty Mills is one of the most regular faces for his national team at major basketball tournaments.

Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut is another Australian who has already won the NBA championship. The former number 1 pick of the 2005 NBA draft did not reach the heights that were expected of him. Often said to be the man who paved the way to the NBA for a range of fellow Australians, Bogut enjoyed 7 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks before his move to the Golden State Warriors.

He was part of the 2015 Warriors roster that won the championship and went on to have spells with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks as well. He finally retired in 2019 after a final season with the Warriors and made his national team debut at the 2004 Olympics.

Bogut played for Australia at the 2008 Olympics and had to sit out of the 2012 competition due to an injury. However, he went on to play in both the 2016 and 2020 tournaments, with his final national team appearance coming months after he had already retired from the NBA.