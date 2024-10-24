How Can Deuce McBride Help The Knicks Amidst Their Spacing Issues With Josh Hart And Mikal Bridges?

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York found itself on the receiving end of a historic night as the Celtics drained 29 three-pointers during their season opener, breaking their franchise record and matching the Bucks’ record for most 3s in a regular season game. The previous record for most 3s on opening night was 23 three-pointers, set by the Charlotte Hornets in 2019.

Though the Knicks themselves shot over 55% from the field, they struggled to get going from deep, making only 11 of their 30 three-point attempts. Their starting lineup shot 4 of 17 on their three-point attempts, and the sole bright spot in New York’s box score was Deuce McBride.

Coming off the bench, Deuce (Miles) made 4 of his 5 three-point attempts, recording 22 points and 2 assists in 26 minutes of gametime. If this is a sign of things to come, the 24-year-old can be expected to play an increasingly larger role for the new-look Knicks.

Along with Julius Randle and a 2025 first-round pick, Leon Rose had to part ways with Keita Bates-Diop and Donte DiVincenzo to acquire KAT from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Last season, DiVincenzo was the second best catch-and-shoot threat from the three-point range as he attempted 7.3 field goals, behind only Lauri Markkanen (7.4), and knocked them down with an elite 40.7% efficiency.

Only two players attempted more than 8.5 three-pointers per game last season and converted over 40% of them – Stephen Curry and Donte DiVincenzo. And the Knicks sorely missed his floor spacing during their season opener.

Though KAT did shoot over 40% from deep last season, he only attempted 5.3 field goals from beyond the arc. Coming into the 2024-25 season, it’s clear that floor spacing will be a major factor if the Knicks are to contend for the NBA championship.

Their other summer acquisition, Mikal Bridges, is a career 37.5% shooter from deep but fans couldn’t help but notice how different his jump-shot has looked since being traded to the Knicks. His release point is now way above his head and Bridges barely gets off his feet when shooting from deep. The problematic mechanics of his shot led him to making just 2 of his 7 three-point attempts on opening night.

Josh Hart, the newest starter in New York, also seemed to have taken a step back after his fiery showing during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He was making 37.3% of his 4.5 three-point attempts during the postseason – a big leap from his regular season efficiency of 31%.

As a starter, Hart needed to continue that trend and make opposing defenses respect his shot, but he was unable to do that against Boston. The 29-year-old was frequently left open on the perimeter by the Celtics’ bigs, but still went 0-of-2 from deep. The rust was apparent throughout the Knicks lineup though, as OG Anunoby, a career 37.5% shooter, also failed to drain a single three-pointer last night.

Amidst the growing pains for their new-look roster, Miles McBride has the opportunity to prove his mettle to Tom Thibodeau and secure a solid role in the Knicks lineup. Let’s consider the value the fourth-year guard can bring to a franchise with championship aspirations.

Deuce McBride has the potential to be an elite three-level scorer

In January, the Knicks re-signed McBride on a three-year $13 million deal. His team-friendly contract can ensure that he is a consistent part of the organization as they ramp up their attempts to break the 51-year championship drought in New York.

After playing fewer than 12 minutes per game during his first two seasons, Deuce played in 68 games for the Knicks last season and earned 19.5 minutes of playing time per game. Shooting 41% from deep during the regular season earned him Thibodeau’s trust, as the coach bumped McBride up to 26.7 minutes during the playoffs, where he scored 11 points on 44% shooting.

The 6’2 point guard boasted a three-point attempt rate of 58.6% during the 2023-24 season, displaying the ability and confidence to let it fly from deep. That skillset was on full display during his bench minutes against the Celtics last night.

Miles McBride impressed during the second quarter of Knicks-Celtics by shaking off Jrue Holiday – no easy feat in itself – and knocking down a step back three to score the Knicks’ 33rd point.

I love Deuce McBride so much. What a fun player pic.twitter.com/DZvYgBrn1W — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 22, 2024

His footwork and fluidity as a ball-handler allow him to seamlessly transition from dribbling the ball to bringing it to his shooting pocket. Alongside Cameron Payne, he seems more than qualified to handle New York’s back-court responsibilities off the bench as his catch-and-shoot game is nothing to sneeze at either.

He converted 42.2% of his 2.8 three-point attempts off the catch last season, allowing him to function both, as a primary ball handler and as an undersized shooting guard. McBride is flashing all the signs that he can become an elite spark plug in the NBA.

During the Knicks’ season opener, he made shots from all three levels, displaying a proficiency in the mid-range that was missing from his game last season. He drained two shots 15-19 feet from the basket and one 10-14 feet from the basket.

If the 24-year-old can maintain that sort of production throughout the season, he could be a dark horse candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. After all, it wasn’t just his offense that initially earned him minutes in New York.

McBride’s 6’8 wingspan makes him an excellent disruptor on the defensive end, who was projected to have the ceiling of Kyle Lowry before the 2021 NBA Draft. His ball-hawk mentality and sturdy frame enticed OKC to pick him with the 36th pick and last season, with more minutes to his name, Deuce lived up to those expectations.

With his surprising strength, nimble feet, and high basketball IQ, McBride frequently reads the opponent’s pick-and-roll actions like an open book, turning potential openings into highly contested shots. He has a real knack for navigating screens and fighting through contact, something that Mikal Bridges particularly struggled with last night.

The Knicks’ season opening performance displayed a lot of glaring holes in their lineup. But Miles McBride unequivocally proved that he can provide some much needed value to the team on both ends of the court. Even with the strides he has taken as a shooter and playmaker, the fact that Deuce remains so locked in on the defensive end, should be plenty to be in favor with Tom Thibodeau and earn him over 25 minutes per game this season.