“Kobe Used To Say…”: Stephen Curry Quotes Kobe Bryant While Talking About Being an Ambassador to Men’s and Women’s Basketball

The endeavors of Stephen Curry have solidified his legacy as a role model in both men’s and women’s basketball. The 35-year-old recently opened up about being an ambassador for the game of basketball. In the process, the point guard even highlighted the mantra of Kobe Bryant while reflecting on his impact as an NBA star.

The 4x champion accepted to join WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in a three-point contest during the All-Star weekend, giving fans some entertaining moments. Curry reflected on the event in the latest post-match conference while describing the moment as a celebration of “good basketball”. Following that, the 10x All-Star openly praised the WNBA star, shedding light on her impact as an ambassador.

“What Sabrina showed that weekend, shooter shoot…She came out there and really put on a show for the world to see. Wasn’t afraid of the spotlight and I think that’s such an amazing and impactful message for the next generation of hoopers,” the Akron-born mentioned.

Curry further elaborated on his intentions while highlighting his learnings from the Black Mamba.

“Kobe used to say it all the time, ‘Try to leave the game in a much better place than when you found it’…To support the women’s game is huge. We gotta keep doing it,” Curry added.

His public admiration of Bryant and Ionescu caught the eyes of the viewers as it captured the pathway of the game’s evolution. Subsequently, it provided a glimpse into the Warriors talisman’s eagerness to promote basketball as a whole. Moments such as these transcend his impact beyond the hardwood as the aspirants attempt to emulate his impact in the coming years.

How Stephen Curry has endorsed women’s basketball

The camps organized by the NBA icon invite the top high school talents around the country to enhance their skill set. One such instance occurred in 2018 when the SC30 Select Camp invited Cameron Brink and Azzi Fudd. They became the first women pair to arrive at the camp as Curry broke boundaries with the invitation.

More importantly, the Warriors star kept in touch with both of them over the years while acting as a guide to them. In fact, the 6ft 2″ guard skipped last year’s All-Star event to pay a visit to Brink’s college game along with his eldest daughter, Riley. This further cemented his position as the ambassador as his presence made the headlines.

Therefore, Curry has shouldered the responsibility of taking the game forward on his own. Till now, he has done so brilliantly, setting benchmarks for the rest of the league. The fans expectedly hope for it to continue as the NBA aims for holistic development.