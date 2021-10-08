“Keep your hands to yourself”: Jimmy Butler hilariously shoves Kyle Lowry for an unsolicited love tap during Heat’s blowout of the Rockets in preseason

New Miami Heat duo Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry had a hysterical exchange in a recent preseason game against the Houston Rockets.

Kyle Lowry and Heat superstar Jimmy butler have always been buddies on and off the court. This season, they both have the opportunity to play together as Lowry signed a 3-year-deal with Miami in the offseason.

Jimmy Butler loves to have Lowry as his right-hand man. In a preseason game against the Houston Rockets, the two were going at it again, albeit in a light-hearted manner.

Jimmy Butler drove and scored a tough bucket on two defenders. After that, he appeared to have hurt himself and was limping as he walked by the Heat’s bench. Lowry, who was on the bench, approached his teammate and tried to gently tap Butler’s right thigh which just got hit.

It looks like Lowry got too close to Butler’s precious jewels and Jimmy wasn’t the biggest fan of it. He proceeds to shove Kyle Lowry back in a playful manner. The point guard then walks laughing.

Jimmy doesn’t want Lowry touching him in that area 😅 (@MainTeamSports) pic.twitter.com/bTnW9hzWXY — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 8, 2021

You just love to see the banter and chemistry between the two leaders of the Miami Heat team.

What to expect from Heat duo Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry this season?

Heat fans are hoping that the chemistry only continues to blossom and result in some wins for the franchise.

Lowry has a lot of expectations put on him after bringing his talents to South Beach. After being crowned an NBA champion with Toronto back in 2019, he had a comparatively poor 2020-21 season. Hopefully, he can go back to being an All-Star caliber point for the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler, on the other hand, will look to bounce back after a very underwhelming 2020-21 playoff run. The Heat had an impressive finals run in the NBA bubble but followed it up by getting swept by the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

I am expecting the Heat to make a deep run in the playoffs and challenge the East’s top seeds for a spot in the Finals. However, both Butler and Jimmy will have to be at their best for this to be a reality.

In conclusion, the Heat duo of Butler and Lowry have a chip on their shoulders and will be ready to prove the haters wrong this season.

