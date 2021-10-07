“How can you call him LeBrick when LeBron James shot better than James Harden?!”: Shannon Sharpe seems to have had it with Skip Bayless during their latest Lakers-Nets debate

Shannon Sharpe questions Skip Bayless on how he could possibly call LeBron James ‘LeBrick’ when he shot better than James Harden from 3.

Going into the 2021-22 NBA season, two teams stand out as definitive title contenders from the jump: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. The Milwaukee Bucks are most definitely up there but LeBron James and Kevin Durant have their squads at the forefront of the league this upcoming season.

Of course, with star-studded casts like ones on the Lakers and Nets, debates will ensue that concern the title contention legitimacy of said teams. Skip Bayless, as many know, is a proven LeBron James hater and has always aligned himself with the opinion that opposes the 4x champion.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving is useless for 41 nights”: Mark Jackson emphatically suggests the Brooklyn Nets look to trade the former Celtics guard due to COVID vaccine debacle

It’s almost perfect that his foil on Undisputed is Shannon Sharpe, an extremely vocal LeBron James enthusiast. Skip’s most recent hate tirade on the Lakers superstar saw him refer to him and Russell Westbrook as ‘LeBrick and Westbrick’.

Shannon Sharpe emphatically argues against Skip Bayless about LeBron James.

On the most recent edition of ‘Undisputed’, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the aforementioned tweet from the former. Sharpe argues that LeBron James simply cannot be called ‘LeBrick’ due to the fact that he shot a better percentage from 3-point land than guys like Trae Young, Bradley Beal, and James Harden.

.@ShannonSharpe on Skip’s tweet about “LeBrick & Westbrick” launching 3’s: “Man, this is Skip just being a hater. LeBron shot the 3 better than Harden, Beal and Young last year. If this isn’t hate, then what is it?!” pic.twitter.com/H1HOpcVqjw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 7, 2021

Also read: “You’re going to leave Steph Curry open? Bad idea buddy”: Otto Porter Jr breaks down why he passed up his bread-and-butter corner 3s to the wide open Warriors MVP

For context, LeBron shot 36.5% from beyond the arc on 6.3 attempts per game while James Harden shot 36.6% on 7.3 attempts per game. What jumps out is that the 4x MVP actually took an average of about 6 three pointers a game. It goes to show that he’s been relying on non-physical methods of generating points in this later stage of his career.

It’s clear from the video shown that Skip was stumped for answers as he kept reiterating that he wasn’t talking about the guys Shannon was listing out. It’s quite obvious that Bayless has it out for LeBron James but it would be appreciated if he tried to mask that every once in a while.