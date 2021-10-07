“Kyrie Irving is useless for 41 nights”: Mark Jackson emphatically suggests the Brooklyn Nets look to trade the former Celtics guard due to COVID vaccine debacle

Mark Jackson says that Kyrie Irving is useless for 41 nights in the regular season and that the Nets should look into trading him away.

Kyrie Irving has been front and center in all things NBA related for the past few weeks. This is due to the fact that he’s been very open with how negatively he feels about getting the COVID-19 vaccine and has stated that he will not reveal his vaccination status as it is a private matter between him and his family.

Kyrie Irving not getting vaccinated would mean that he would not be able to suit up for any home games that the Brooklyn Nets play. This is due to certain COVID-19 mandates that operate within the city of New York. Another aspect that is less talked about is the fact that he wouldn’t be allowed to play in cities that also have a similar mandate to NYC’s.

Important Nets figures like Kevin Durant and Joe Tsai have expressed their desire to move past this and hope that Kyrie makes his decision to get vaccinated as they have the ability to contend for a title this year.

Kyrie Irving should be traded, according to Mark Jackson.

Mark Jackson recently appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio and broke down the Kyrie Irving debacle. According to him, if the Nets star legitimately cannot play 41 games during the regular season, the Brooklyn Nets should start picking up the phone in pursuit of a trade for him.

This may seem a bit drastic but considering the fact that his availability would play a huge role in Eastern Conference seeding, having him on the court alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden as much as possible is a must.

“Kyrie is useless on 41 nights” is another harsh statement made by the former Indiana Pacer but it is warranted since Irving is signed to a hefty deal. According to Bobby Marks, he will stand to lose nearly $400k for every home game he misses for the Nets.