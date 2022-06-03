Basketball

‘Kobe Bryant increased Lakers net worth from $200 million to $3.7 billion’: How the Black Mamba pushed Los Angeles’ operating profits, increasing their valuation nearly 20 times

Kobe Bryant
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
‘James Harden spends $500,000 on clothes every year’: When Russell Westbrook hilariously tried to estimate his teammate’s fashion expenses
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant
‘Kobe Bryant increased Lakers net worth from $200 million to $3.7 billion’: How the Black Mamba pushed Los Angeles’ operating profits, increasing their valuation nearly 20 times

Kobe Bryant may have been the most impactful Laker of all time, just in terms…