“Kobe Bryant is the most skilled basketball player that I’ve ever seen over Michael Jordan!”: Tracy McGrady calls Lakers’ legend more skilled than Bulls’ GOAT

Tracy McGrady gives his two cents on who’s more skilled between the two legends, Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan

Basketball is a game that has many factors that go in for one to be successful. While it’s not necessary to be staggering tall, it does provide you with an added advantage. Apart from your physical outlook, it’s the skills you possess and develop through your work.

There have been many greats of the game, who were highly skilled, but couldn’t keep up their game. On the other hand, we saw legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant harness their skills right, and get three-peats. There are often debates regarding MJ and Kobe, and who was the better one among the two. Sure, Kobe has a better head-to-head record against Mike in the NBA(5-3), but most of their matchups happened once Jordan was past his prime.

Earlier today on First Take, Tracy McGrady gave his opinion regarding the same as well.

Tracy McGrady thinks Kobe Bryant was more skilled than Michael Jordan

When Kobe Bryant got drafted in 1996, he wanted to make a name for himself, and the best way to do that was to take the one big Bull in the league. He went after MJ, and ended up doing something no one had done before. Bryant formed a bond with Jordan and became his mentee. Kobe studied MJ’s game and adopted every aspect of the same.

On First Take, Tracy McGrady gave his opinion on who’s the more skilled one. Having played against both, McGrady believes Kobe had the edge, partially because his moves were an improvement on the ones he took from MJ.

T-Mac on Kobe vs. MJ 1-on-1 skills (via @FirstTake): “I see MJ & Kobe, but Kobe enhanced those skillsets that he took from Michael Jordan. The ball-handling skills. The fadeaways. I think Kobe is the most skilled basketball player that I’ve ever seen over Michael Jordan.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 27, 2022

T-Mac may not be wrong here. Kobe was very skilled, and probably the only player MJ admits could’ve taken him down in a 1-on-1.