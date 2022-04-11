“How dare you coach LeBron James?! You’re FIRED!”: StatMuse uncovers how Daddy Bron Bron’s history potentially predicts Frank Vogel’s sad fate with Lakers

StatMuse uncovers horrifying stat about Lakers star LeBron James’s career and relationship with head coaches of different teams

Quick disclaimer: Any hardcore stans of LeBron James, please click off immediately…. Actually, we take that back. We need you to look us dead in the eye as we proceed to take a giant… on Daddy Bron Bron. You know EXACTLY what we mean.

Still here? Perfect!

In case you’ve been living under a rock the size of a nuclear explosion’s damage radius, you already know things haven’t been the best for the Lakers star. You may be questioning why that is happening.

Allow us to open your eyes. Last offseason, the King put on his paper crown and tried calling the shots. He brought in all of his best buddies from the farthest reaches of the NBA and said ‘Hey! We could win a championship!’ But, just like all projects done by a group made of best friends only, hooo boy, did everything crash and burn!

Now, everyone is blaming Frank Vogel. And we completely agree! How dare he not make a shining bronze sculpture after being handed a handful of horse dung?! Disgusting!

The worst part is, this blaming of the head coach isn’t even new. In fact, as StatMuse recently highlighted, if LeBron James is ever on any team, the head coach might as well start shopping for coffins.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

StatMuse highlights how LeBron James has been the harbinger of darkness for head coaches in every place he has lived

Yes LeBron James stans. The King is the problem. He has always been, at least, part of the problem.

LeGM just LOVES to go Michael Jordan mode that way. Believe that his game IQ translates to the front office, then loosen his shorts, and take a massive… well, what we’re doing on him right now.

You don’t believe us? Now then, please explain away this gold mine of a tweet below!

LeBron has more coaches fired (5) than rings (4) in his career. Submitted by: @statmuse pic.twitter.com/V48NzJfR1J — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) April 11, 2022

And just in case you were wondering, here are all the people Bron has forsaken.

Coaches fired on a LeBron team: Paul Silas

Mike Brown

David Blatt

Luke Walton

Frank Vogel Shoutout to Erik Spoelstra. pic.twitter.com/4fLzYb80H3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 11, 2022

In all 5 cases, was it really just the head coaches’ ‘incompetence’ that was the cause? Or is poor old LeBron going to finally to take some darn ownership for his actions?

As much as we’d love to say he will, let’s be honest here. It will NEVER be Daddy Bron Bron’s fault!

After all, how could it ever?

