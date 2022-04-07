“LeBron James could be angling for a Luka Doncic team-up!”: Brian Windhorst gives terrifying prediction on the King’s future after Lakers fail to make play-in

Brian Windhorst reveals that a massive team-up between LeBron James and Luka Doncic isn’t off the cards

The Lakers are officially out of contention for the play-in tournament.

Things are looking dire for the franchise at the moment, considering they don’t really have any real assets to build a team around LeBron James. But, what only makes things worse, are the reports that the King himself may jump ship soon anyway.

This leaves a lot of questions. What will the Lakers do? How will they deal with this situation? But most importantly, who will LeBron team up with next?

Bronny James aside, the possibilities here are innumerable. However, while it’d be nigh impossible to accurately predict exactly what happens next, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there is a way to narrow things down. And suffice to say, his thoughts are more than just a tad noteworthy.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Brian Windhorst predicts a team-up with Luka Doncic could already be on LeBron James’s mind

When it comes to news on LeBron James, Brian Windhorst has been one of the top dogs for a long, long time now.

Over the years, the man has predicted the man’s next move on simply too many occasions. And this time too, he could be on to something.

“The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. … He’s drafted Luka Doncic all three years he’s been an All-Star.”

We will say here, despite Windhorst’s credibility, we wouldn’t bet our house on this prediction. In fact, we don’t think the analyst would either.

Still, a team-up between Luka Doncic and LeBron James? Really, how many teams in the league are beating that?

If the Mavericks can pull this off, they could be in line for more than just a single ring.

