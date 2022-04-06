“LeBron James shouldn’t even sniff 2nd team All-NBA!”: Skip Bayless unloads on Lakers star after franchise’s atrocious season finally crashes and burns for good

Skip Bayless once again goes at Lakers star LeBron James for his overall performance during this season

LeBron James. Ah… where do we even start?

On one end of things, we feel sorry for him. After all, at 37-years-old, he has absolutely no help and is somehow managing to average 30.3 points per game… and still losing. Not only that, but in a season where the Lakers were expected to make the NBA Finals, they aren’t even making the play-in tournament.

But on the other end, this is a team that the man himself chose to construct, sacrificing proven role players for a bunch of shiny puzzle pieces that never quite fit together. Really, it can be said that the King burned down his own empire. And it seems that this is the opinion Skip Bayless most agrees with.

Recently, the 69-year-old man got on ‘Undisputed’ to discuss if James should be included in any All-NBA teams at the end of this season. And well, his opinion is one that you’re going to want to hear.

Let’s get into it.

Skip Bayless says LeBron James shouldn’t even be sniffing the All-NBA second team at the end of the season

How a person selects players to be included in an All-NBA team can differ based on who you ask. But, one thing that is a given is that an All-NBA team, even the All-NBA second team, is reserved for those athletes that have been amongst the very best during the season.

Now, given how polarizing it is to ask the question ‘Has LeBron James been good this year?’, you’d expect there to be many questioning how deserving he really is to be selected in one of these teams. And well, it appears that Skip Bayless may just be the leader of that group.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

LeBron shouldn’t even sniff 2nd Team All-NBA. I would be embarrassed to put him on 2nd Team. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/awTci8Rx7B — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 6, 2022

Frankly, we can’t help but think that Skip’s words have some actual logic behind them.

At the end of the day, just how high a regard can we hold this season of LeBron James’s career when his team only finished 11th in the West?

