How Derrick Rose was drafted 14 seasons ago but has played less games than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Derrick Rose was drafted 14 seasons ago. However despite having more seasons, he has played less games than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Derrick Rose has had a career that can be best described as having both it’s ups and downs so far. A few superb seasons and some injury ridden ones are the cause for the same.

Drafted in 2008 with the first overall pick, D-Rose was selected by his hometown Chicago Bulls. The Windy City was where he saw his best years, becoming the youngest MVP in league history.

However, injury soon followed, sidelining him on a number of occassions. So much so, that despite having five seasons on Giannis Antetokounmpo, he has still played less games than the Greek Freak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played more games in the NBA than Derrick Rose

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Derrick Rose are two of the most successful players in NBA history. One is a two-time MVP and NBA Champion, and the other is the youngest MVP in league history.

However, D-Rose has been in the league far longer than the Greek Freak, a total of five seasons more to be exact. As such, it comes as a surprise that Giannis has had more games in the league than the former.

Top 5 NBA MVPs based on online conversation (positive sentiment): 1. Derrick Rose, 27.1% ‘11

2. Allen Iverson, 23.8% ‘01

3. Kobe Bryant, 17.8% ‘08

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 17%, ‘19

5. Steph Curry, 14.8% ‘15 Data via @betway pic.twitter.com/7zEvdU5NRS — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 16, 2022

Giannis has played a total of 738 games in his nine seasons in the NBA. Whereas, Rose has played 12 less, with 726 games in 14 seasons.

A variety of reasons could be attributed to this including Rose’s numerous injuries, and Giannis’ dominance as a physical specimen. One thing is for sure, they’re both beloved by fans around the world.

Derrick Rose was never the same after his MVP season

The 2010-2011 season was one to remember for D-Rose. The Chicago native became the youngest MVP in history with 25 points, eight assists and four rebounds, but things went downhill the following season as he suffered a torn ACL.

On this day in 2012, Derrick Rose tore his ACL with 1:22 left in Game 1 of the first round. The youngest MVP ever was 23 at the time. Eight years later, D-Rose is averaging 18.1 PPG—the most since his injury. pic.twitter.com/VUJsZYPRI4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2020

The injury was so bad, that Rose was never able to fully recover his former athleticism. Essentially becoming a journeyman as it became difficult for him to find a permanent home.

