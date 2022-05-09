“How did Shaq invest in a $1.89 trillion company?”: A closer look at the Lakers legend’s first and best investment

Shaq is an investment mogul and among his earliest finds is pre-IPO Google, which was worth $100 million and is now worth $1.89 trillion!

Shaquille O’Neal was perhaps the most dominant athlete of his time and that dominance was not just on the court. Shaq is a brilliant investor and despite his goofy demeanor and gentle giant aesthetic, the Big Diesel is shrewd in business.

The black community thinks of Shaq as a torchbearer and for young and old athletes alike, he is their idol. Shaq’s business interests are far and wide.

He owns restaurants, retail stores, and car washes, and is a stakeholder in various companies. But perhaps his biggest and first investment is the best example of why you should network and keep sourcing.

In the late-1990s, Shaq was at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA when he overheard 2 people talking about a new technology. Turns out they were Google employees. Shaq ended up getting pre-IPO shares in the startup and it remains his best investment ever. LESSON: Always be sourcing. pic.twitter.com/4AF2V62CQR — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) November 17, 2021

Investing in Google when it was valued at $100 million! How Shaq made his greatest investment in 1999

Props to Shaquille O’Neal for keeping his ears open and listening to those around him. When he heard of the revolutionary idea of a search engine, he did not hesitate to learn more and put his money down.

His investment in Google has since yielded an impressive 2800x. The best part is that he still has some of his original shares with him.

If this doesn’t prove his mettle as an investor, we don’t know what will.

