“I’m not paying that m*****f**** $80,000!”: When Shaquille O’ Neal shared what made him invest in Ring and earn a huge profit

Lakers legend Shaquille O’ Neal is known for his dominance on the basketball court and in the business world as well

Now featuring as an analyst on “NBA on TNT”, Shaquille O’ Neal is a prominent figure throughout the season alongside fellow veterans Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. However, the 50-year-old is also a very active businessman and investor.

He discussed one of the stories behind an investment for security company Ring, saying : “So I call a security company, say I need some cameras, because people are still crazy now. So this dude comes to the house and says $80,000. I said ‘ I’m not paying that m*****f**** $80,000 (sic). I go to a Best Buy and see a Ring camera, so I walk to the conference and say ‘I want to invest in your company and you will pay me to do commercials.”

A year later, Jeff Bezos bought the company for a whopping $2 billion. O’Neal earlier revealed that Bezos makes his investments based on “if it’s going to change people’s lives.” With investments in Apple, General Electric, and eSports teams, O’Neal could be reportedly valued at $400 Million.

How Did Shaquille O’Neal Become a Successful Entrepreneur?

O’Neal’s work outside of basketball began in the sneaker business after his retirement. He signed a deal with Walmart to create the “Shaq” brand promising affordable shoes for children and young adults. Additionally, he owns Five Guys franchises, in 155 locations in the country.

24 Hour Fitness is another venture in which Shaq is a majority stakeholder, using his experience in the NBA to incorporate a healthy lifestyle. In the tech world, O’Neal has also invested in Loyal3, a San Francisco startup giving individuals IPO access.

Whatever you want to say, there is no denying that Shaq is a man of the people! A legend on and off the court.

