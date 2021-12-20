“How did the Phoenix Suns have 9 players score more than 10 but less than 20?!”: Devin Booker and co demolish LaMelo Ball and the Hornets by 31 points

The Phoenix Suns had a whopping 9 players score in double digits in a stellar win over the Hornets with none of them scoring more than 19.

The Phoenix Suns are borderline a basketball machine at this point. A well-oiled, highly efficient machine that is being run by perhaps the greatest point guard of this generation, Chris Paul. It’s become a theme throughout his career in regards to him maximizing the potential of every single rim-running, lob threat, and defensively minded big he comes across.

JaVale McGee is proving himself to be one of, if not, the best back-up big men in the NBA and it’s due to the ‘Chris Paul effect’. Following the win over the Charlotte Hornets, McGee said, “Our backups aren’t backups. They’re starters who are in backup positions.”

The Phoenix Suns are legitimately the only team in the NBA that has competent players at every single position as a starter and as a backup off the bench. Running plays like ‘horns over Spain’ with a series of back screens and ball screens is no walk in the park.

However, Monty Williams’s players execute these with ease, along with having some of the best sideline out of bounds plays in the league.

Phoenix Suns have 9 players score over 10 points against the Hornets.

In all fairness, the Charlotte Hornets have one of the most horrendous defenses in the NBA. This shouldn’t take away from the fact that the Phoenix Suns did as well as anybody could when facing a bad defense.

They executed their offensive sets to a ‘T’ and were locked in on defense, as they always are. What was impressive in their win over LaMelo Ball and company was the fact that they had a whole 9 players score in double digits, with McGee leading the pack by scoring 19 points on 90% shooting from the field.

It’s unclear if this is a record throughout NBA history but regardless of whether it is or not, it goes to show that the Suns are more than just a one time wonder and have a shot at winning the West yet again.