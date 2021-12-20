“DeMar DeRozan just became the first after Michael Jordan to achieve this feat against the Lakers!”: Bulls’ star goes off for 38 points in the win over LeBron James and the Lakers, achieves feat only the GOAT has

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan shines in the 2nd half, goes off for 38 against the Lakers, has the highest average against them since Michael Jordan

The Chicago Bulls played hosts to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. The hosts gave their guests a run for their money, making it an intense contest all night. The Bulls, thanks to DeMar DeRozan, pulled ahead in the final minute and won the game 115-110.

DeMar DeRozan was brilliant tonight. He scored 38 points, 19 of which came in the 4th quarter.

19 PTS in the 4th.

38 PTS for the game.@DeMar_DeRozan leads the charge in the @chicagobulls dub 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jfy6sATvZA — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and 13 boards. Lonzo Ball contributed 19 points of his own, and Alex Caruso added 17 points and 9 rebounds. With this win, the Bulls swept the Lakers for the season series.

DeMar DeRozan has the highest season average against the Lakers since Michael Jordan

In the previous encounter against the Lakers, DeMar DeRozan went off for 38 points at the Staples Center. He did the same tonight at home. With his score tonight, he averages 38 for the season against the Lakers. This is the highest anyone has averaged against the Lakers, since Michael Jordan.

DeMar DeRozan averaged 38 points vs the Lakers this season. The only Bulls player to average more vs the Lakers in a season? Michael Jordan of course. @ESPNStatsInfo https://t.co/4tIdsInzWa — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 20, 2021

Before going into the league’s health and safety protocol, DeMar was on fire, and he continued his form tonight, as he made his return. He now has over 50 points in the last 3 4th quarters he’s played.

DeMar DeRozan is the first Bulls player over the last 25 years to score 50 points in the 4th quarter over a 3-game span. @ESPNStatsInfo https://t.co/RMROoDPRpE — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 20, 2021

The Bulls would hope DeRozan keeps up his performance while Zach LaVine is sidelined.