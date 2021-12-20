“James Gang! Bronny James really took care of business in Hawaii”: LeBron James applauds his eldest son for recording 14 points, 7 assists, and a monstrous block in Sierra Canyon’s 63-39 win

LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny James stuffs the stat sheet up with 14 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, and a block in Sierra Canyon’s 63-39 win over Punahou.

Entering the 2021-2022 High School basketball season, LA-based Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers was the #1 nationally ranked team. Headlined by athletes like Bronny James, Amari Bailey, along with a supporting cast consisting of Ramel Llyod Jr, Kijani Wright, and others, the squad is the most talked about team in the entire nation.

Making their 3rd ever appearance at the Iolani Classic, Bronny and co. were dominant enough in grabbing a huge win over Punahou. James stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, and a block as he led the Trail Blazers to win their first contest of the Classic 63-39.

LeBron James reacts as Bronny James puts up a terrific performance in Sierra Canyon’s win

Out of 14, Bronny’s 12 points came from behind the arc, as he drilled 4 three-pointers. He even had a huge monstrous chase-down block in the 1st half itself.

Bronny taking care of business in Hawaii! 😤🧳 @iolaniclassic (Via paradiseplayershi // IG) pic.twitter.com/dpvJac3GUE — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 19, 2021

And as soon as the highlights went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy with reactions. Proud father, LeBron James too reacted to his son’s outstanding game.

Bronny was hella efficient and almost had a double-double pic.twitter.com/Cjzst1PpVC — Amon’Dre (@_amondre) December 20, 2021

He’s quickly developing. He’s got to be skyrocketing up the boards. I think he started in the 40s this year, but he must be in the 20-25 range now. — 🧃🌎 (@XiNevett) December 19, 2021

LeCHASEDOWN IS GENETIC??? — BONE 👑 (@aBoneAjr) December 19, 2021

Sierra Canyon next plays Iolani on 20th December, who previously thrashed their opponents by a whopping 55 points. The Trail Blazers have a strong 10-1 record, and with the way they look to be dominating the court, they are surely the favorites to win the Classic.