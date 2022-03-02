“How did Wilt Chamberlain score only 4 points in a Finals game?!”: Wilt the Stilt once recorded single digit in points scored while playing alongside Jerry West and Elgin Baylor

Wilt Chamberlain was known for scoring some bizarre number of points. However, in Game 2 of the 1969 NBA Finals, the Lakers legend put up only 4 points while playing 48 minutes.

Long before the league was dominated by LeBron James in the 2010s or Kobe Bryant in the 2000s or Michael Jordan in the 1990s, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson in the 1980s, it was Wilt Chamberlain who was absolutely terrorizing the league on a nightly basis.

We all know just how dominant the great Wilt Chamberlain was. The 7-foot-1 big man was not only one of the best centers ever but also one of the greatest players the league has ever come across.

The Hall-Of-Famer was a freak of nature, who reached the height of 6 feet when he was only 10-years-old and 6-foot-10 when he was a freshman. He entered the league as a 250-pound beast, weighed around 300 pounds by the end of his magnificent career, and was rumored to have an 8-foot wingspan.

Also Read: Skip Bayless eggs the King on, as the Lakers falter against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

There have been several instances in Wilt’s career, which seem absolutely surreal to an NBA fan. Apart from scoring his famous 100-point performance, we have very well seen him stuff the stat sheet throughout the course of his career. And even seen him record an unofficial quintuple-double. However, during the 1969 NBA Finals, Chamberlain wasn’t playing the role of the scorer he was always known for being.

Wilt Chamberlain averaged only 11.7 points in the 1969 NBA Finals

Recently, Wilt’s stats from the 1969 Finals went viral on social media. One would naturally assume that he would’ve put up some unreal figures. Sure, his numbers were jaw-dropping, as they weren’t as glorious as everyone expected them to be.

In the 7 games series, Wilt the Stilt put up merely 11.7 points and 3 assists while playing a staggering 47.3 minutes per game. He was not even the second-highest, nor the third-highest, but the fourth-highest scorer on the team behind Jerry West (37.9), Elgin Baylor (18), and Johnny Egan (15.1).

During Game 2, Wilt had the lowest-scoring NBA Finals game of his career. The big man merely scored 4 points on 16.7% FG while playing the entire duration of the game.

Wilt Chamberlain scoring 4 points in a Finals game doesn’t get talked about enough. pic.twitter.com/QorBnu1UGK — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 1, 2022

Also Read: Charles Barkley makes a startling revelation about the Black Mamba

According to several enthusiasts, the Lakers could’ve won the NBA Finals in 1969 had Wilt played like his regular dominant self.