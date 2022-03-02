Basketball

“How did Wilt Chamberlain score only 4 points in a Finals game?!”: Wilt the Stilt once recorded single digit in points scored while playing alongside Jerry West and Elgin Baylor

“How did Wilt Chamberlain score only 4 points in a Finals game?!”: Wilt the Stilt once recorded single digit in points scored while playing alongside Jerry West and Elgin Baylor
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Whoever gave the idea to trade for Russell Westbrook should be FIRED": Notorious LeBron James hater lays it out on the 2016-17 NBA MVP after another listless performance in the absence of Anthony Davis
Next Article
"As a person, Putin is straightforward and honorable": Ex F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone shocks fans by justifying Russian President Vladimir Putin's act of war on Ukraine
NBA Latest Post
“Luka Doncic targeted LeBron James on the switch and schooled him!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Mavericks superstar bests ‘The King’ on two straight possessions in Lakers loss
“Luka Doncic targeted LeBron James on the switch and schooled him!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Mavericks superstar bests ‘The King’ on two straight possessions in Lakers loss

Luka Doncic called to get LeBron James switched onto him in the Lakers loss at…