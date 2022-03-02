“Come on LeBron James! At this rate, you’re in danger of even missing the play-in tournament!”: Skip Bayless eggs the King on, as the Lakers falter against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless mocks LeBron James yet again, as the Lakers struggle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers are not in a good spot this season. After almost reshaping their entire roster this offseason, they have been struggling all season long. Despite adding a third star in Russell Westbrook, it seems like LeBron James and the Lakers are getting no benefit of the same. Anthony Davis has missed a lot of games this season due to injuries, and that has certainly been hurting the Lakers.

Also Read: “LeBron James, Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan would’ve never done this!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the King’s frustrated body-language against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

After the humiliating loss against the Pelicans at home, it looked like the Lakers were going to lose again tonight. Luka Doncic and co. built a lead as large as 21 points, but the Lakers managed to come alive in the 3rd and take a 2-point lead. Before the Lakers pulled a comeback, Skip Bayless had already launched a barrage of tweets about LeBron James and his teammates.

“LeBron James, lead your team back!”: Skip Bayless wants the King to help the Lakers put up a fight

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on the 9th spot in the West, sitting with a 27-33 record. They are just 2.5 games ahead of the 10th and 11th seeded Pelicans and Trailblazers. If the Lakers were to lose this contest tonight, it just puts the Pelicans and Trailblazers in a better position to take the 9th and 10th spots.

Skip Bayless talked about the same, as he took it to Twitter to mock LeBron James and the Lakers again.

Too many Westbricks and LeBricks. Mavs, pulling away. COME ON, BRON. LEAD THEM BACK. YOU NEED THIS ONE. PRETTY SOON YOU’RE GOING TO BE IN DANGER OF EVEN MISSING THE PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 2, 2022

This wasn’t the only tweet Skip put out. He also talked about how Russ and LeBron kept asking for fouls in the first half.

What LeBron and Westbrook now do best is beg for foul calls. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 2, 2022

Also Read: “Stephen Curry and co. have not won a game in Minnesota since April 2019!”: Warriors have lost 6-straight games at the Target Center against Karl-Anthony Towns and co.

After their 21+ point comeback, the Lakers should not lose this one now. They hold a 2-point lead over the Mavericks as they head into the 4th.