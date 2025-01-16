“How Guys Outside Me and LeBron James Can Lead”: Anthony Davis Shares JJ Redick’s Challenge to the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a huge problem – their inconsistency. A lot of this inconsistency stems from their lack of true leaders. Whenever LeBron James and Anthony Davis are benched, the Lakers don’t have a player who is capable of taking the reins and leading the team. After their comeback win against the Heat last night, Davis spoke about how the players have their own methods of leadership that they need to work on.

Advertisement

He said leadership isn’t just about being vocal; everyone has their own method. Whether it be pulling down rebounds or diving for loose balls, effort directly shows that a player is willing to give his all for the team, and that in turn shows some semblance of leadership. While talking to Dave McMenamin, he said,

“Whatever it is required of you to do to get us a win, just do it. And that’s how guys outside me and Bron can lead. Them guys also have more than a right to say what they want to say. I think everybody in the locker room just needed that, and we had to show that we are connected and anybody can lead.”

Anthony Davis on JJ Redick challenging the entire team’s leadership at shootaround Wednesday: “I think everybody in the locker room just needed that” pic.twitter.com/1IIb9BvYlQ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 16, 2025

These comments came after reports surfaced that Redick had issued an “open challenge” to the Lakers squad during the shootarounds before their game. Coming into the matchup on a 3-game losing streak, it was clear the listless Lakers needed a wake-up call, and according to Redick, the team needed more leaders.

After the game, he claimed that AD diving for a loose ball was something other players could learn from and that the big man was displaying a willingness to take control when required.

JJ Redick said he challenged his entire team to show better leadership at their morning meeting. He said AD diving to the floor for a loose ball tonight was an example of the little things every player can bring as a leader to the spot the Lakers find themselves in the season. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 16, 2025

Of course, Redick’s challenge seemed well received by the team. They overcame a 12-point deficit at halftime and ran out to a 117-108 win by the end. Rui Hachimura was the team’s leading scorer, with 23 points, and Gabe Vincent chipped in with 14 off the bench.

The Lakers’ role players stepped up

With 6th man duties being split between Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Lakers need proper leadership from somewhere, and today showed that they have capable leaders. Hachimura has been on and off all season, but his 23-point 8 rebound outing was proof that if he wants, he can be the figurehead for the Lakers without Bron and AD on the floor.

Vincent, with his years of experience, is someone the Lakers will have to heavily rely on too, as the point guard is starting to show flashes of his Miami self. The challenge issued by Redick clearly has had an impact, but it’s too soon to tell if it’s a lasting one.

The Lakers will take on the Nets in 2 days’ time, and it’ll be the perfect opportunity to see if the Lakers have learned anything from last night.