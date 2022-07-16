“How in the world did LeBron James manage to find Ilgauskas despite that tight angle?!”: When the then-21 y/o Cavs star dished a beautiful pass in the 1st round of the 2006 Playoffs

Back in 2006, during the Cavs’ first-round battle against the Wizards, LeBron James dished out one of the most beautiful assists of his career.

LeBron James is easily one of the greatest players we have ever witnessed. And over the past 2 decades, King James has really developed his game to be pretty flawless. Amidst all his incredible abilities – insane athleticism, durability, versatility, and many others, there is one such attribute of his game that goes unnoticed- his passing.

In the 2019-2020 season, Bron averaged 10.2 assists and was named the Assists Champ. Not only is LBJ a willing passer, but he is also a creative one. And back on April 28th, 2006, during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LBJ displayed his vision for the whole world to see.

During his first playoffs appearance, in Game 3 of the first-round Wizards-Cavs clash, James put on a clinic. The then-21-year-old managed to score 41 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out only 3 assists as he led the team to a 97-96 win.

During the 3rd period, Bron pulled out a trick from his hat and executed one of the best passes of his career. Despite it being an extremely tight angle, LBJ, who was standing at the top of the key, found Zydrunas Ilgauskas under the basket for an easy 2 points.

Here, have a look at the clip.

I’m still tryna comprehend how LeBron made this pass pic.twitter.com/LAh08sGKQ7 — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) July 15, 2022

Also Read: LeBron James on his team having the win or bust mentality

NBA Twitter erupted as a young LeBron James left everyone in awe with a beautiful dime

As soon as this old clip of Bron’s went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

this has to be his best pass? — the dream (@seemXO) July 15, 2022

Greatest passer of all time. — Fed is 4-10 at Slams against Rafa, LMFAO (@nflnbastats) July 15, 2022

LeQuarterback — jj (@satrn_xo) July 15, 2022

I Still Have Yet To See This Kinda Pass Replicate — Sandino Slim (@Sandinoslim) July 15, 2022

Wow. Never seen this one before. You play ball you know that’s a tough and risky pass. LBJ always had such great instincts for the game. — Jacob Metcalf (@mynamesjacobi) July 15, 2022

LeBron James would go on to average a staggering 35.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks to help Cleveland go past the Wizards before they fell to the Celtics in the second round.

Also Read: LeBron James on Celtics fans being racist