“How is it for money? It’s f*cking free!”: Austin Rivers slams anti-vaxxers and their conspiracy theories about Moderna and President Joe Biden

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers trolls all the conspiracy theories about Moderna mind control and Joe Biden & Big Pharma collusion.

The NBA is dealing with a Covid outbreak which doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Adam Silver suspended the league for less in 2020, however, that’s not on the table this year especially with Christmas day games approaching.

So far as many as 9 games have been canceled because of the virus, with \several teams operating without their superstars. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, and many others recently entered health and safety protocols.

Players are missing a game or two just because of suspected contact which is highly unfair to certain teams. Everything they’ve worked for so far is in jeopardy. Mark Cuban thinks the NBA commissioner is least bothered about the competitive spirit as long as the league can cash in.

Austin Rivers believes ramping up testing is the only solution despite the inconvenience it may cause

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Austin Rivers revealed the locker room conspiracy theories brewing in the NBA. Even without Covid, the Nuggets were severely short-handed as two of their starters are sidelined with injuries. They are struggling to stay above the 0.500 mark this season.

The conspiracy theories are not just limited to the NBA though. Many people are starting to believe that Joe Biden is colluding with Pharma companies because of the vaccination mandates. In addition, the recent outbreak in the US is driving people away from vaccinations.

Austin Rivers with the Omicron truth bomb on “f-cking WILD theories” among the anti-testers of the NBA: https://t.co/4VnyS0IIBl pic.twitter.com/WVPq8xXCJP — Matt Sullivan (@sullduggery) December 22, 2021

Austin Rivers had a simple response for all these wild theories “The vaccination is f*cking free”. He further added, “A lot of people just believe they’re trying to get through the Christmas games — that’s a big day for the NBA, a lotta money there — and after that, no one knows what’s going to happen,”

He reveals that there is talk about a month-long break or another bubble among the players. Rivers, however, thinks that’s not going to happen. Frequent testing is something he agrees with and believes the NBA needs it desperately.

“That’s why this is getting out of hand: We’re not testing. We don’t even know who has it! I don’t even know if anybody on our team has it right now.”

Even though it may cause inconvenience to a lot of players, it’s the need of the hour according to the Nuggets guard.

