“Under Armour comes up with an NFT to honor Stephen Curry’s incredible achievement!”: The sportswear manufacturer creates 2974 digital sneakers that can be worn in the metaverse

Under Armour launches a special digital sneaker NFT to honor Stephen Curry and his 3-point record.

On 14th December 2021, Stephen Wardell Curry broke the 3 point record held by Ray Allen. The 2974th 3 point made was made against the New York Knicks, and the two previous record holder Ray Allen and Reggie Miller were there to witness the special achievement. Curry broke the record wearing the Steph Curry 9’s which have now been immortalized as digital sneakers sold as NFTs.

Titled “The Genesis Curry Flow”, the real sneaker features a blue upper with gold waves running through the whole shoe, symbolizing the way the splash brother plays. The shoe NFT can be worn across three gaming metaverses — Gala Games, Decentraland, and the Sandbox. Treat it like a real life shoe, that can be worn as a costume change for your avatar in these games.

Each of the 2974 digital shoes are priced at 333 dollars with all of the proceedings going to charity. Steph and the brand are focused on helping build sports facilities for the underprivileged in the US of A. The sportswear brand also committing to build 3 courts out of their own pocket in New York, Oakland and Charlotte.

NFTs are all the rage right now – Under Armour also has decided to jump onto the hype train

With their brand ambassador already endorsing NFTs, Under Armour decided it would be the best way to honor his incredible achievement. While not everyone understands what or how an NFT functions, that is the general direction the trend is pointing towards.

The NBA itself has had its NFTs in the past, with them releasing in game clips of certain players, as a player moments pack. While those were treated as playing cards, the recent NFT market became a lot more complex. Real life money being spent to buy things on the digital universe is very confusing to people. Sportswear Giant Nike also recently bought over an NFT company.

Crypto Currency, Bitcon, and NFTs are something that are new to the world, and to the fans of the game. But they slowly are taking over, with the changes out there for everyone to see. From digital shoes to Arena’s named after Crypto website, the take over is imminent.

