“Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook LOADING… KD and LeBron reunite with their Ex’s!”: Fans are excited for Lakers and Nets superstars to swap jerseys

With NBA Playoffs facing a tough time excitement wise, possible off-season trades are already making much more noise than the games, specially the ones involving Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

Recently Heavy.com’s NBA insider Sean Deveney’s conversations with some league executives, a Lakers-Nets blockbuster trade proposal has come up as an intriguing idea.

The insider reports that a Western Conference executive believes the Lakers may be able to flip Russell Westbrook for Irving, adding that L.A. is “more willing” to give the star a long-term contract.

The NBA front office person described the proposal as a “pretty incredible swap” while admitting that it would be a “shocker” around The Association. There are more reports of it happening though.

Nets GM Sean Marks and Lakers exec Rob Pelinka had a meeting at the Marriot Marquis this week at the NBA Combine. Unclear what they discussed. Potential trade? Dinner plans? Comparing superstar headaches? — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 21, 2022

If this deal comes into play by any chance, it might be one of the most surprising trades of all time with Kyrie and Brodie both having gone on to spit some big and solid statements against their former superstar teammates over the years.

Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook swap might be the best thing that Brooklyn can look for if Kyrie wants out, atleast NBA Twitter beleives so

With everything that has happened since Kevin Durant left Westbrook’s side failing to win anything at OKC and Kyrie left Bron and Cavaliers a year after winning one in 2016, to seem them play for the same team will be insane.

While LeBron as usual has kept himself away from saying anything salty about Irving, Irving never shied away from throwing the kitchen sink at the King. Neither did Brodie and KD since the latter left for Golden State.

But NBA Twitter is still excited to watch them play together.

Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook who says no — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) May 25, 2022

Boost the Tv ratings swap out Irving and Westbrook https://t.co/5qQQfFMrWD — Malcolm.eth (@lookatmalcolm) May 26, 2022

Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook LOADING… KD and BRON reunite with their Ex’s! — Godson Johns (@covid19zombie_) May 18, 2022

With Kyrie coming off complementing the King in several interviews, the man is quite clear with his intentions of what he wants. Let’s see if everyone else who are involved want the same thing or not.

If they do, it might not do anything to Lakers’ or Brooklyn’s salary cap but it will surely make the former a much team than they currently are. As far as The Slim Reaper and Nets getting Brodie goes, we’ll have to wait and watch.