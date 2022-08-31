How $460 million in the next 5 years could fetch both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant or just Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic’s five-year market value of $460 million could exceed the combined value of Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo!

Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP. He won back-to-back most valuable player awards in the 20-21 and 21-22 seasons. The 27-year-old 6’11” center is one of the hottest players in the league currently and there is no denying his worth.

Amongst young stars of his potential, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Ja Morant aren’t too far behind in their dominance. But a new projection has left the NBA community questioning things.

The Serbian has made four consecutive All-Star appearances and shows no sign of slowing. His court vision and pain prowess are second to none. In fact, the Joker might just be the greatest big-man passer in the history of the sport.

That being said Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant are equally exceptional. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was the 2021 NBA Finals MVP and championship winner, narrowly missed the scoring title last season. He also has won 2 MVP awards, the same as Jokic.

Ja Morant, on the other hand, became the most entertaining star in 21-22. His offensive skill set and improved shooting made waves around the league. He also won the Rookie of the Year award in 2020 and averaged more points per game than the Joker in the previous season.

Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s combined market value is less than Nikola Jokic’s in 2027!

All three – Morant, Jokic, and Antetokounmpo – are stars in their own right. They are the faces of their franchise and all have significant accolades under their belt.

Yet, the projections speculated Denver Nuggets’ star’s value at a whopping $460 million in the next five years. Morant and Antetokounmpo’s combined value is still $7 million less than Jokic’s.

Morant’s expected value in five years is $200 million. He is a young player who is yet to win an MVP. The Grizzlies had a sub-par playoff performance last season which could be the reason for his lower value.

However, Giannis is a championship winner with the Milwaukee Bucks. An accolade still missing from the Joker’s portfolio. The Greek superstar is also a better scorer and defender.

While Nikola Jokic is an undeniably better passer, his defensive limitations are not to be discounted. He is a good shot-taker and an exceptional playmaker. But he is a defensive liability and is too slow to guard faster, more agile guards.

Antetotkounmpo, meanwhile, is superior on both ends of the court. He is a menace on the post, is fast, and is athletic. He is also an impressive parameter defender and can guard one to five positions.

The discrepancy, therefore, in their value is sure to be perceived as an oddity instead of a surety.

