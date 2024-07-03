“How Many Months Till Training Camp?”: Warriors Legend Jokes About a Comeback After Dubs Sign Kyle Anderson

May 26, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center Marreese Speights (5) reacts after a basket and foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in game five of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The free agency is churning out headlines every other day. There have been some major signings for the year and we still have three days left. Witnessing the zeroes in these multi-million contracts, even former athletes are itching to make a comeback. Recently, news broke out about Kyle Anderson potentially signing a $27 million, three-year deal with the Warriors. This made former Warrior, Marreese Speights, wonder if he should also step into the league.

Advertisement

Clearly, it was said tongue in cheek, but Speights can’t be the only one who has been blown away by the money involved in these lucrative deals.

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently unveiled that Anderson is looking for a new home as a free agent and the Warriors are showing interest in him, “Free agent F Kyle Anderson is planning to sign a three-year, $27 million deal with the Golden State Warriors.”

When the news caught Speights’ attention, he couldn’t stop from wishing to be in the league again. The Warriors legend wrote, “Time for me to put them back on. How many months till training camp? lol” The 36-year-old has been out of the game since 2021 and last played in the league in 2018, for the Magic. Before that, he had a stellar three-year tenure with the Dub Nation.

Time for me to put them back on. How many months till training camp ? lol https://t.co/pqpJfH6l9v — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) July 2, 2024

Speights was part of the Golden State franchise from 2013 to 2016. At that time, the Warriors were the best team in the league. Led by their superstar Stephen Curry, they made three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and ended up winning the title in 2015. Speights is currently the assistant coach for the Georgia Southern Eagles men’s basketball team.

Considering their favorite franchise’s dire condition, his joke made some Warriors fans miss his presence as they rallied under his post to request him to come back. One fan said that the Warriors need to be saved and there isn’t anyone better than Mo Buckets for the job.

Save us Warriors legend 😂 — Cameron Gilliam (@CameronJGilliam) July 3, 2024

Like every franchise, the Warriors also need a veteran’s presence in the squad after CP3’s departure. A fan asked him to come back to Dub Nation so that they can have that edge.

Ngl Mo Buckets can get it. 😂 they need a vet fam — 12is Degen (@Risiah1) July 3, 2024

Another fan practically begged Speights with his response under his post.

MO BUCKETS COME BACK 😭 — Zo 🌶️🔥 (@ZoSpicyDubs) July 3, 2024

It’s obvious that the fans know what Speights meant when he posted about making a comeback. However, the overwhelming responses he got from his fans must’ve made him feel special. Since Klay Thompson and Paul have left the squad, they are short of shooting hands. The franchise must look forward to acquiring the right pieces to assist its superstar, Chef Curry.