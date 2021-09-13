“Tyson Chandler really finished the game with 11 points, 12 rebounds and a blocked shoe”: When the Mavs big man hilariously swatted a shoe Stephen Curry was passing to his teammate

During a Dallas-Golden State matchup, GSW’s Marreese Speights lost his shoe during a possession. Soon when Stephen Curry tossed it back to his teammate, Tyson Chandler handed the Warriors a mid-game hilarious rejection.

The 2014-2015 Golden State Warriors were one of the best teams in the modern NBA. With an MVP Stephen Curry leading the pack, healthy and consistent sharpshooter Klay Thompson, a defensive threat in Draymond Green, a great support cast in Harrison Barnes and Festus Ezeli, and some well-experienced veterans like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, the team had some of the most iconic moments and even ended up winning the 2015 Championship.

One of the many iconic GSW moments from that season came during their clash against the Dallas Mavericks on 13th December 2014. Midway into the third quarter of the encounter, during a live possession, Warriors forward Marreese Speights lost one of his shoes. Chef Curry chucked the shoe out of bounds in order to complete the play.

In the next possession, the GSW MVP picked the shoe up and decided to toss it back to Speights. But Dallas center Tyson Chandler was having none of that. The former DPOY handed the Warriors a hilarious mid-game block after swatting the shoe back where it came from.

NBA Twitter went crazy as soon as Tyson Chandler swatted the shoe Stephen Curry was passing to his teammate

As soon as the video went viral on social media, NBA Twitter went crazy.

Stephen Curry tried passing Marrrese Speights back his shoe, and Tyson Chandler blocked it out of bounds. — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) December 13, 2014

That Tyson Chandler shoe rejection looks like something that belongs in that Dikembe Mutombo Geico commercial. — Trill Millennial (@TrillMillN7) December 13, 2014

Tyson Chandler blocks shots and shoes. It doesn’t matter to him. Get that ish out of his house steph hahaha! — Drooby (@dlynch35) December 13, 2014

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr too, found the whole situation so amusing that after the conclusion of the game, he had to joke about it on Twitter.

Tyson Chandler: 11 points, 12 boards and one blocked shoe. Go Dubs! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) December 13, 2014

Being a defensive threat, Chandler wanted that rejection so bad. But sadly for him, this is one block that will never show up in his stat sheet.

However, it was the future NBA Champions who got the last laugh as they managed to won the contest with a comfortable 105-98 lead, behind Steph’s incredible 29-point performance.