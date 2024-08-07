Shaun Livingston Heaps Praise on Warriors’ Free-Agency Signing of Kyle Anderson

After a disappointing year last season, the Warriors are retooling their roster to return to title contention in the upcoming campaign. They are yet to make any marquee signings but added a few players to improve the squad depth. Among them is forward Kyle Anderson, an acquisition franchise icon Shaun Livingston approved.

Advertisement

On Dubs Talk, the retired guard described the former Timberwolves star as one of the smartest players in the league. He believes the former first-round pick could easily adapt to the Warriors’ playing style. Livingston said,

“Number one, he is a high IQ player. If you can think the game and you understand just kinda spacing, time, and score, just all of the nuances of the game of basketball, there is a spot for you on that roster playing for a coach like Steve Kerr. He enjoys those types of players… There may be an adjustment but from a fit standpoint, he is one of the smartest players in the league.”

Livingston’s take explains why the Warriors were eager to bring in Anderson. Despite experimenting with different players and strategies, the franchise struggled to find a reliable player to complement Draymond Green. With a decade of regular season experience, their newest recruit could fill this void.

After all, Anderson’s attributes could significantly benefit the roster on their journey. His ability to penetrate the paint could create constant opportunities for his teammates by leaving them wide open on the three-point line. This could significantly benefit the Warriors’ talisman, Stephen Curry, and his newest sharpshooting partner, Buddy Hield.

When called into action, Anderson could also hold his own. As a rotation player, the former Timberwolves forward had always been highly efficient, shooting 47.9% from the field throughout his career. His career averages of 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds also outline his ability to be the glue that could hold the second unit together.

All these factors excite Livingston. Anderson’s skillset will allow head coach Steve Kerr to experiment with multiple lineups. However, his transition to a new system might not be seamless. The franchise would need to work out the kinks to become contenders again.

And while the veteran forward is a terrific addition to the team’s rotation, the franchise still needs more firepower to compete with the teams that finished above them last season. The Warriors are hunting for marquee talent and will explore all options until the trade deadline to improve the roster.